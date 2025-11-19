SafeRide Health Ranks 84th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Program performance that improves member and health plan experience

SafeRide's growth demonstrates a strong market for companies that help health plans bridge the gap between healthcare needs and access. The company and its non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) platform support millions of members with dependable, compliant transportation and a context-responsive experience that addresses language, mobility and equipment needs, caregiver coordination, and appointment requirements. Results show industry-leading ride fulfillment rates and very low grievance rates for members and plan partners.

"I'm incredibly proud of our team for earning a place on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and for the impact we're driving for both members and health plans," said Robbins Schrader, Co-Founder & CEO of SafeRide Health. "SafeRide ensures healthcare access at scale. This year alone, we facilitated 10 million+ trips to life-sustaining appointments—including dialysis, chemotherapy, prenatal care, and follow-up visits. Over the past decade, we've built a national, digitized network and technology platform that ensures access, accuracy, and accountability. We're incredibly excited about the opportunity to help even more people."

Why health plans choose SafeRide

Reliable performance: Consistently high ride fulfillment with very low grievance rates, supported by proactive monitoring and real-time oversight.

Consistently high ride fulfillment with very low grievance rates, supported by proactive monitoring and real-time oversight. Member-first experience: Coordination that reduces confusion and improves access while avoiding additional administrative burden.

Coordination that reduces confusion and improves access while avoiding additional administrative burden. Nationwide coverage, local expertise: Contracted services across all 50 states with tailored, market-by-market personalization.

Contracted services across all 50 states with tailored, market-by-market personalization. Governance and FWA focus: Credentialed networks, transparent audits, and real-time data sharing that promote intelligent benefit use; prevent fraud , waste, and abuse; and drive effective cost management.

Additional 2025 awards and recognition

Deloitte Technology Fast 500 – ranked 84 th , top 20% nationally

, top 20% nationally Top Workplace San Antonio ( San Antonio Express-News )

) Inc. 5000 — Top 7% nationally

USA TODAY Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces for Culture Excellence

Top Workplaces in Healthcare

Top Workplace for Remote Work

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To be eligible, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that significantly contributes to operating revenues; have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million with a growth rate of 50% or greater; be in business for a minimum of four years; and be headquartered in North America.

About SafeRide Health

SafeRide Health is a technology and services company dedicated to closing the gap between healthcare need and access through modern, scalable non-emergency medical transportation. Built for Medicaid and Medicare Advantage populations, SafeRide combines proprietary technology, real-time eligibility, and a nationwide network of credentialed transportation providers to deliver reliable, compliant, and compassionate access to care at scale. Trusted by leading payers and provider organizations, SafeRide transforms transportation from a cost center into a strategic lever for outcomes, equity, and member experience. Learn more at saferidehealth.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Roberts

SafeRide Health

(855) 955-7433

[email protected]

SOURCE SafeRide Health