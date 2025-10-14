SafeRide Health Named a 2025 Top Workplace by San Antonio Express-News, Celebrating Its San Antonio Roots and People-First Culture

"I'm incredibly proud to be part of a team that's helping people get to the care they need—now 12.5 million covered lives nationwide," said Robbins Schrader, Co-Founder & CEO of SafeRide Health. "Our growth comes from investing in people, purpose, and performance, and we're building that future right here in San Antonio."

SafeRide's culture emphasizes mission, market disruption, and remote-first career advancement, anchored by its headquarters in the vibrant city of San Antonio. Through creative opportunities for employee engagement and by fostering intentional professional and personal growth, the company has succeeded in attracting and retaining top talent. Supported by an industry-low voluntary turnover rate in 2025, SafeRide's culture is a major reason why its employees are committed to supporting each other as well as the millions of patients they serve.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Momentum in San Antonio—and nationwide

Hometown roots. SafeRide's innovatively-designed headquarters features collaborative spaces and an operations command wall—designed to support nationwide operations in pursuit of improved member outcomes, as the company scales.

SafeRide's innovatively-designed headquarters features collaborative spaces and an operations command wall—designed to support nationwide operations in pursuit of improved member outcomes, as the company scales. National reach, local precision. SafeRide holds active contracts in all 50 states enabling plan-by-plan configuration with regional depth.

SafeRide holds active contracts in all 50 states enabling plan-by-plan configuration with regional depth. Expanding impact. The company continues to modernize NEMT with a technology-enabled model that improves on-time performance and member experience at scale.

Awards and recognition in 2025 to date

Top Workplace San Antonio ( San Antonio Express-News )

) Inc. 5000 — Top 7% nationally

USA TODAY Top Workplaces

Top Workplaces for Culture Excellence

Top Workplaces in Healthcare

Top Workplace for Remote Work

About SafeRide Health

SafeRide Health is a technology and services company dedicated to closing the gap between healthcare need and access through modern, scalable non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). Built for Medicaid and Medicare Advantage populations, SafeRide combines proprietary technology, real-time eligibility, and a nationwide network of credentialed transportation providers to deliver reliable, compliant, and compassionate care access at scale. Trusted by the country's largest payers and provider organizations, SafeRide transforms transportation from a cost center into a strategic lever for outcomes, equity, and member experience. Learn more at saferidehealth.com.

About Top Workplaces & Energage

Top Workplaces is a national employer recognition program powered by Energage, a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into business intelligence and credible recognition. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees across 70,000+ organizations, Energage provides benchmarks, analytics, and guidance that help organizations cultivate people-first cultures.

Media Contact

Ashley Roberts

SafeRide Health

(855) 955-7433

[email protected]

SOURCE SafeRide Health