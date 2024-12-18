SafeRide Health Opens New San Antonio Headquarters, Helping Vulnerable Patients Nationwide Access Life-Sustaining Care

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeRide Health, one of the nation's leading non-emergency medical transportation companies, officially opened its new headquarters in San Antonio this week. The space was designed to deliver industry-leading performance and support the company's rapid growth.

SafeRide Health CEO and Co-Founder Robbins Schrader performs ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of new San Antonio headquarters. SafeRide Health CEO and Co-Founder Robbins Schrader performs ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of new San Antonio headquarters.

"The problem we solve is getting the nation's most vulnerable patients to their doctor every single day, and we do it millions and millions of times a year. It is an honor and a privilege to serve the community," said Robbins Schrader, SafeRide Health Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "San Antonio has been a great home to SafeRide Health for the past several years, and we're renewing our dedication to the greater San Antonio community with this beautiful new office space."

"This new home for SafeRide marks a new chapter for our team as we fulfill our mission of increasing access to life-sustaining healthcare for millions of Medicaid and Medicare health plan members," Schrader said at the company's ribbon cutting ceremony with the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

The building, just minutes from San Antonio's Medical Center, has twice the space of SafeRide's previous headquarters and is Gold LEED-certified, supporting the company's commitment to sustainability. High-tech features include a "command wall" with monitors where employees can track rides; performance metrics like on-time and fulfillment rates; severe weather; headline news; and more.

The space was completely customized for SafeRide, with elements that celebrate its Texas roots as well as the company's earliest days, including an "orange chair room" for analog brainstorming and collaboration.

The move reflects SafeRide's growth since its founding in 2016: In 2021, SafeRide provided 1 million rides; in 2023, it was 3 million rides. In 2025, SafeRide will provide more than 9 million rides across the nation, restoring access to life-sustaining care.

Employees at the ribbon cutting ceremony said they were excited about the move to the modern new space. This fall, SafeRide Health was recognized for its company culture with three prestigious corporate awards: It has been named a Top Workplace for Remote Work, sponsored by Monster, and received Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for Employee Well-Being and Professional Development. The awards are based on anonymous employee surveys conducted in 2024, and they affirm SafeRide's focus on fostering a positive, innovative work environment.

"Here in our San Antonio headquarters, more than 60% of employees are bilingual Spanish speakers, more than 60% are women, and more than half of all SafeRide employees represent minority and underrepresented groups," Schrader said. "We are better because we reflect the communities we serve."

SafeRide Health is a technology and services company dedicated to reducing barriers to care by improving the delivery of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) to people nationwide. SafeRide Health leverages proprietary technology and a nationwide network of vetted transportation providers to elevate human dimensions of care and close the gap between need and access for the nation's most vulnerable populations. SafeRide's scalable and intuitive platform gives payers and health systems a more intelligent way to deliver cost-effective, on-demand transportation that connects health plan members to critical healthcare services. SafeRide serves the country's largest Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and provider programs. For more information about our organization, please visit saferidehealth.com.

