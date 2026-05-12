SafeSport CEO Marks First 100 Days of Leadership

CEO and LA84 Gold Medalist Centers Stakeholder Feedback in Strategic Path Forward

DENVER, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) and LA84 Olympic Gold Medalist Benita Fitzgerald Mosley today marked 100 days at the organization. Since coming into the role on February 1, 2026, Benita has been building a strategic path forward to LA28 and beyond. Highlights include:

As CEO Benita Fitzgerald Mosley marks her first 100 days at the U.S. Center for SafeSport, she reflects on a period defined by listening, learning, and laying the foundation for lasting impact. Speed Speed

Launching extensive engagement with SafeSport stakeholders , including a nationwide listening tour and an internal cultural audit to inform the development of a new strategic plan,

, including a nationwide listening tour and an internal cultural audit to inform the development of a new strategic plan, Hosting two international symposia on athlete safeguarding in Italy during the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics to propel conversations on best practices and foster collaboration with safeguarding experts and leaders in sport, and

in Italy during the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics to propel conversations on best practices and foster collaboration with safeguarding experts and leaders in sport, and Engaging with key officials in Washington, D.C. to discuss the growing demands for the Center's programs and vision for setting higher standards for athlete safeguarding.

"When I started this role three months ago, I was committed to hitting the ground running, said Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, CEO of the Center. "Shoring up the nation's athlete safeguarding system will be a marathon—not a sprint—and also a team effort. That's why our strategic path forward is guided directly by feedback from those we serve."

On June 23—World Olympic and Paralympic Day—the Center will release its 2026-2028 Strategic Plan. As part of the launch, Benita will host a virtual forum, the State of SafeSport 2026, to discuss the Center's evolution, address feedback from stakeholders, and share her vision for the future direction of SafeSport. She will also answer questions from the audience. More information about the State of SafeSport, including how to register, can be found at https://uscenterforsafesport.org/2026-state-of-safesport/.

Benita speaks about her first 100 days at SafeSport and vision for the future of athlete safeguarding.

Need for Abuse Prevention in Sport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is the nation's only independent organization dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport. The Center emerged in response to high profile cases of sexual abuse of minor athletes within Olympic and Paralympic sport in the mid-2010s. With the mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of the nation's sport culture, the Center has since been setting safety policies, and receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints of abuse and misconduct. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.

With the goal of ensuring athletes within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement are safe, supported, and strengthened, the Center:

Establishes safety policies, including the SafeSport Code and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP).

Investigates and resolves allegations of abuse and misconduct and levies sanctions, including temporary and permanent bans from Olympic and Paralympic Sport.

Delivers comprehensive abuse prevention education within and outside of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

Implements a comprehensive audit and compliance function over all National Governing Bodies (NGBs) within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement to ensure adherence to safety, abuse prevention, and accountability standards.

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 codified the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center), as the nation's safe sport organization. It furthered the Center's independence while underscoring its authority to hold individuals accountable. It also charged the Center with developing policies, procedures, and training to prevent abuse and misconduct in sport.

In October of 2020, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 became law, even further strengthening the Center's independence and oversight functions while mandating minimum funding requirements for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The Center opened its doors in March of 2017.

Reporting and Resources

Report here to the U.S. Center for SafeSport if you have experienced abuse or misconduct—or if you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or misconduct—inflicted by someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. You can also leave a message by calling the Center at: 833-587-7233.

RAINN's 24/7 online hotline is available for crisis intervention, referrals, or emotional support at any time. You can also call RAINN at: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support at 988lifeline.org or by calling 988.

SOURCE U.S. Center for SafeSport