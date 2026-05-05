SafeSport Releases Summer Safety Checklist

Questions to ask prior to summer youth sports leagues and activities to help safeguard children

DENVER, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) today released a Summer Safety Checklist. The checklist outlines important questions parents and guardians can ask to support children's safety and reduce the risk of abuse.

"As parents we never stop worrying, but it's important to turn concern into action," said Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, CEO at the Center and LA84 Olympic Gold Medalist. "SafeSport's Summer Safety Checklist offers one easy way to verify that the environments we are sending our children into prioritize safety and well-being."

Released prior to the start of summer sports leagues, camps, and other programming, the checklist is designed to reveal the measures youth-serving organizations have in place to prevent and respond to sexual abuse and misconduct.

"When we think about safety in sport settings and beyond, prevention is crucial," said Monica Rivera, VP, Education & Research at the Center. "It's not enough to have good intentions. Rules and policies are necessary to create a solid foundation for safety and to prevent opportunities for abuse to occur."

Interview Availability : The Center's Vice President for Education & Research, Monica Rivera, is available for recorded interviews to share expertise on abuse prevention, focusing on youth in sport settings. Interviews can be requested by emailing [email protected].

U.S. Center for SafeSport Summer Safety Checklist

Eight questions to ask before your child starts a summer program

Whether your child is joining a summer sports league or heading off to camp, the answers to these questions can help you evaluate a program's preparedness to prevent and respond to abuse and misconduct. Discover the answers to these questions by contacting a program administrator or checking a program's policies before your child's program begins.

What are the criteria for volunteer and staff screening and background checks? How are children supervised during structured activities and free time? What kind of abuse prevention and response training do volunteers and staff undergo? Do you have policies that limit unsupervised one-on-one contact between adults and minors? What are the established processes for reporting and responding to abuse and misconduct? What policies do you have around cyberbullying and online communication for children and staff? What are the sleeping arrangements for minors and overnight staff or volunteers, and how are they monitored? (For overnight programs) Is an adult emergency contact available 24/7? (For overnight programs)

The Center offers numerous educational resources to prevent, recognize, and respond to abuse and misconduct in and around sport and other active settings.

Read through our Parent and Guardian's Handbook for Safer Sport to check if your program's answers to these questions are in line with best practices in abuse prevention. This free resource is designed for parents of athletes of all ages. It helps parents learn to recognize misconduct in sport and ensure their children have a positive and safe sport experience.

Lastly, if you are a parent or youth sports coach, take a moment to check out our article Help Your Child Thrive This Summer: Learn How to Spot 9 Signs of a Negative Sport or Camp Environment to help you stay aware and informed throughout the summer season.

Need for Abuse Prevention in Sport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is the nation's only independent organization dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport. The Center emerged in response to high profile cases of sexual abuse of minor athletes within Olympic and Paralympic sport in the mid-2010s. With the mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of the nation's sport culture, the Center has since been setting safety policies, and receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints of abuse and misconduct. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.

With the goal of ensuring athletes within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement are safe, supported, and strengthened, the Center:

Establishes safety policies, including the SafeSport Code and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP).

Investigates and resolves allegations of abuse and misconduct and levies sanctions, including temporary and permanent bans from sport.

Delivers comprehensive abuse prevention education within and outside of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 codified the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center), as the nation's safe sport organization. It furthered the Center's independence while underscoring its authority to hold individuals accountable. It also charged the Center with developing policies, procedures, and training to prevent abuse and misconduct in sport.

In October of 2020, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 became law, even further strengthening the Center's independence and oversight functions while mandating minimum funding requirements for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The Center opened its doors in March of 2017.

Reporting and Resources

Report here to the U.S. Center for SafeSport if you have experienced abuse or misconduct—or if you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or misconduct—inflicted by someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. You can also leave a message by calling the Center at: 833-587-7233.

RAINN's 24/7 online hotline is available for crisis intervention, referrals, or emotional support at any time. You can also call RAINN at: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support at 988lifeline.org or by calling 988.

SOURCE U.S. Center for SafeSport