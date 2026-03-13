SafeSport Concludes International Symposia on Safeguarding in Sports

Cortina and Milan events convened global Olympic and Paralympic leaders to spur collaboration ahead of LA28

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center) today announced the conclusion of two international symposia on athlete safeguarding, United Globally for Athlete Safety, the most recent taking place on March 11 in Cortina at the House of Switzerland during the 2026 Paralympic Games, and the other taking place on February 11 at the Tennis Club Milano Alberto Bonacossa during the Olympics.

Watch the highlight video from the United Globally for Athlete Safety Symposium hosted by the U.S. Center for SafeSport during the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan, Italy. Speed Speed

Between both events, there were over 175 registrants representing more than 40 countries. The symposia propelled conversations on best practices and lessons learned. Here is more information on the international panelists, including bios, for both the Olympic and Paralympic events.

"We want to collaborate across our countries' borders, to ensure athletes at every level, from the practice fields to the Olympic podium feel safe, supported, and strengthened," said LA84 Olympian Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, Chief Executive Officer at the U.S. Center for SafeSport. "This collaboration is especially critical for the U.S. Center for Safe Sport as LA28 fast approaches. I won gold in LA in 1984, and my mission is to return to LA in 2028 with a gold medal plan for athlete safety."

The events kicked off with opening remarks by the Center's Chief Executive Officer, LA84 Olympic gold medalist Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, and was followed by a brief conversation with subject matter experts from the Center who shared the United States' approach to athlete safeguarding. The most recent Paralympic event's international panel featured five elite athletes—Olympians and Paralympians from Australia, Italy, and the United States—who shared important perspectives on safety in sports.

"I am very, very gratified that we are here where we are today with the mechanisms in place to start working on protecting those athletes, protecting those experiences, and protecting what we all know is the incredible good that sport can deliver," said Brad Snyder, U.S. Paralympian, gold medalist, and Member-at-Large for the International Paralympic Committee Governing Board.

Video and audio content from the Olympic and Paralympic Safeguarding events is available and can be requested by emailing [email protected].

The Paralympic Symposium expanded on a similar event that took place in Milan during the Olympics. The Olympic Symposium's featured international panel included experts in athlete safeguarding.

"The organization of this event is great, but we also need spaces throughout the years between big sport events to actually work together a little bit more closely, building networks, building coalitions that go beyond the national level and are actually international coalitions and international networks," said Greta Garbone, Human Rights Manager at Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026.

Watch the highlight video from the Olympic Safeguarding Symposium and access the full playlist.

At the 2026 Winter Games the Center piloted a process for receiving reports of misconduct on the ground in real time in preparation for LA28. Staff was on hand to:

accept reports, coordinate with law enforcement, USOPC, and other relevant professionals,

quickly assess and impose temporary measures if warranted, and

communicate with parties as required and/or requested.

The Center also provided Games-specific resources and abuse prevention training for volunteers and staff in Italy working with U.S. athletes as well as tips for parents and guardians on how to talk to kids about respectful and safe sport environments during the Games.

Need for Abuse Prevention in Sport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is the nation's only independent organization dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport. The Center emerged in response to high profile cases of sexual abuse of minor athletes within Olympic and Paralympic sport in the mid-2010s. With the mission of making athlete well-being the centerpiece of the nation's sport culture, the Center has since been setting safety policies, and receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints of abuse and misconduct. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.

With the goal of ensuring athletes within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement are safe, supported, and strengthened, the Center:

Establishes safety policies, including the SafeSport Code and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP).

Investigates and resolves allegations of abuse and misconduct and levies sanctions, including temporary and permanent bans from Olympic and Paralympic Sport.

Delivers comprehensive abuse prevention education within and outside of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement.

Implements a comprehensive audit and compliance function over all National Governing Bodies (NGBs) within the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement to ensure adherence to safety, abuse prevention, and accountability standards.

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 codified the U.S. Center for SafeSport (the Center), as the nation's safe sport organization. It furthered the Center's independence while underscoring its authority to hold individuals accountable. It also charged the Center with developing policies, procedures, and training to prevent abuse and misconduct in sport.

In October of 2020, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 became law, even further strengthening the Center's independence and oversight functions while mandating minimum funding requirements for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The Center opened its doors in March of 2017.

Reporting and Resources

Report here to the U.S. Center for SafeSport if you have experienced abuse or misconduct—or if you have reasonable suspicion of abuse or misconduct—inflicted by someone in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. You can also leave a message by calling the Center at: 833-587-7233.

RAINN's 24/7 online hotline is available for crisis intervention, referrals, or emotional support at any time. You can also call RAINN at: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support at 988lifeline.org or by calling 988.

Contact: [email protected]

