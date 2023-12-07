Safeture AB: More Dangerous Places in the World, but Also Some Safer Ones

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since last year, it has become significantly more dangerous to travel to several places in the world. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East means the risk level is critical. At the same time, countries such as Australia, Finland, Barbados and Sudan have become safer.

Safeture, a technical platform for people risk management, and Riskline, a risk intelligence company, have jointly developed next year's risk map worldwide. Based on a very comprehensive data set processed by Riskline's team of analysts.

The map clearly shows which areas of the world will be risky to travel to in 2024, both for business travelers and tourists.

The risk level is a compilation of factors such as security, crime, health risks, and access to medical care.

Countries with armed conflicts are obviously the most dangerous to travel to. However, unrest often occurs along a border, so the level of risk within a country can differ depending on where you are.

Safeture's risk map therefore, describes not only countries but also regions within the country. A good example is the tourist country of Mexico, where, although there is always a precise level of risk, it is very much influenced by where you are in the country.

Different parts of Asia and North Africa are the world's most troubled areas, while Europe is still the safest continent despite the war in Ukraine.

However, when comparing the 2024 risk map with last year, the situation in several countries has improved and risks have decreased. These countries include Mauritius, Rwanda, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, in addition to those already mentioned. However, all these countries still have a lot of challenges to be considered completely risk-free.

This year, the map also lists ten countries to avoid for safety reasons and the ten most dangerous cities in the world. Several of them appear on all the lists, which means taking special measures, such as implementing a risk management tool if you still need to travel there is necessary.

For additional information or to download and share the map for free, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CMO Jonas Brorson: +46 708 784 626, [email protected]

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye is the Certified Adviser.

About Riskline

Riskline is a leading travel risk intelligence company in operation since 2007 and based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Riskline's world-class information and analysis services are trusted by small businesses and Fortune 500 companies across a wide range of industries.

The following files are available for download: