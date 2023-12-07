Safeture AB: More Dangerous Places in the World, but Also Some Safer Ones

News provided by

Safeture AB

07 Dec, 2023, 03:35 ET

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since last year, it has become significantly more dangerous to travel to several places in the world. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East means the risk level is critical. At the same time, countries such as Australia, Finland, Barbados and Sudan have become safer.

Safeture, a technical platform for people risk management, and Riskline, a risk intelligence company, have jointly developed next year's risk map worldwide. Based on a very comprehensive data set processed by Riskline's team of analysts.

The map clearly shows which areas of the world will be risky to travel to in 2024, both for business travelers and tourists.

The risk level is a compilation of factors such as security, crime, health risks, and access to medical care.

Countries with armed conflicts are obviously the most dangerous to travel to. However, unrest often occurs along a border, so the level of risk within a country can differ depending on where you are.

Safeture's risk map therefore, describes not only countries but also regions within the country. A good example is the tourist country of Mexico, where, although there is always a precise level of risk, it is very much influenced by where you are in the country.

Different parts of Asia and North Africa are the world's most troubled areas, while Europe is still the safest continent despite the war in Ukraine.

However, when comparing the 2024 risk map with last year, the situation in several countries has improved and risks have decreased. These countries include Mauritius, Rwanda, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, in addition to those already mentioned. However, all these countries still have a lot of challenges to be considered completely risk-free.

This year, the map also lists ten countries to avoid for safety reasons and the ten most dangerous cities in the world. Several of them appear on all the lists, which means taking special measures, such as implementing a risk management tool if you still need to travel there is necessary.

For additional information or to download and share the map for free, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CMO Jonas Brorson: +46 708 784 626, [email protected]

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye is the Certified Adviser.

About Riskline

Riskline is a leading travel risk intelligence company in operation since 2007 and based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Riskline's world-class information and analysis services are trusted by small businesses and Fortune 500 companies across a wide range of industries.

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Safeture AB: More Dangerous Places in the World, but Also Some Safer Ones

Since last year, it has become significantly more dangerous to travel to several places in the world. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East means...

Safeture Expands Partner Network with a New Agreement

Safeture (publ) is pleased to announce a new partnership agreement with Castor Vali Group. This collaboration will strengthen its partners' client...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.