Safeture and Riskline Release Global Wildfire Report with Travel Safety Tips

LUND, Sweden, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfires pose a significant challenge to travel and can be associated with substantial health risks for travelers. Experts predict that wildfires' frequency and intensity will increase dramatically in 2024. The free "Wildfire Informer" provides a comprehensive overview of the global wildfire situation, categorized by the economic regions of EMEA, AMER, and APAC.

Safeture, a leading platform for professional people risk management, has published the report in collaboration with Riskline, a renowned travel risk analysis company.

Europe witnessed a dramatic increase in burned areas in 2023, with unprecedented fires in February and March. Fires were mapped in 24 of the 27 EU states (all except Luxembourg, Malta, and Slovakia). In Greece, at least 28 people lost their lives, and several holiday resorts on the island of Rhodes had to be evacuated by sea.

Data for the first quarter of 2024 indicate that the number of fires is expected to double this year. This increase is largely attributed to prolonged drought periods, unusually high temperatures, and the effects of climate change. Areas traditionally not prone to fires are now increasingly affected by wildfires.

The unpredictability of wildfire speed and spread due to fluctuating winds and dryness can quickly become a life-threatening hazard. The Safeture and Riskline wildfire report offers travelers valuable tips on minimizing risks.

Before the trip:

Obtain travel insurance that covers cancellations due to natural disasters.

Pack a high-performance mobile phone with good reception and a power bank.

Download apps that provide real-time information on wildfires, evacuation routes, and safety tips.

On-site:

Monitor weather forecasts and follow local media.

Ensure your accommodation is equipped with smoke detectors.

Pack a backpack with essential items (water, food, medications, documents, first aid kit, etc.).

At the first signs of wildfires:

Observe the direction of the smoke plume and move in the opposite direction.

If the atmosphere takes on a yellow-orange to reddish hue, leave the area immediately.

Note that white smoke indicates fast-burning materials like grass, while dark smoke signifies longer-lasting fires from dense brush or wood.

Remember that fires spread more quickly uphill than downhill

Safeture and Riskline emphasize the importance of being well-prepared and staying informed to ensure safety during travel in wildfire-prone areas.

For more information, contact CMO Jonas Brorson at [email protected]

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for people, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye is the Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.safeture.com

About Riskline

Riskline is a Danish content provider and one of the world's leading companies in travel risk analysis. Supported by AI, professional analysts process over 100,000 data sources to deliver timely and accurate risk assessments. Riskline has been collaborating with Safeture since October 2022. For more information, visit www.riskline.com

