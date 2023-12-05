Safeture Expands Partner Network with a New Agreement

News provided by

Safeture AB

05 Dec, 2023, 02:13 ET

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture (publ) is pleased to announce a new partnership agreement with Castor Vali Group. This collaboration will strengthen its partners' client services with the highest possible information security and world-leading technology.

The Castor Vali Group headquartered in the UK with regional offices across Africa, and the Middle East, specializes in providing security information, corporate security, maritime security, and risk management services. These services are tailored for governments and multinational organizations, including entities within the energy sector operating in emerging and high-risk markets.

In line with its partnership strategy, Safeture has, since 2021, formed agreements with approximately 30 partners in the global security industry. The addition of Castor Vali Group to its network brings tailored solutions powered by Safeture's industry-leading technology to their clients.

"The partnership between Castor Vali Group and Safeture is of utmost importance as it combines our strengths and expertise to address a critical need in the market. We saw an opportunity to enhance our 'TrackAssist' package with an integrated travel risk management and intelligence platform that not only fills the gap in quality Security Information provision but also provides a solid tracking platform for our clients operating globally. By working with our technical partners, Safeture, we are proud to introduce this innovative solution that reinforces our commitment to improving security for our client's personnel and assets, enabling informed decisions and targeted communication. This partnership allows us to deliver comprehensive end-to-end travel risk management and assistance and other security services, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of today's global landscape with confidence," comments Steve Grant, CEO of Castor Vali Group.

Andrew Moore, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Safeture adds, "Working with the professional team at Castor Vali Group has been a pleasure. This partnership will significantly strengthen the offering for both Safeture and Castor Vali Group globally".

Key features of the Safeture platform include the Safeture Management Tool, enabling organisations to locate and communicate with their people worldwide and to offer support during a crisis. The Safeture App provides a real-time alert system for security issues, an Emergency Button for immediate assistance, and additional resources such as country information, medical databases, flight information, currency converters, and e-learning modules.

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. [email protected]

About Safeture AB
Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for people, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most – their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye is the Certified Adviser.

About Castor Vali Group

Headquartered in the UK with regional offices across Africa, and the Middle East, the Castor Vali Group is a trusted leader in international protection, corporate security and risk management. Our bespoke services cater to a diverse clientele, including governments, multinational corporations and organizations within the energy sector, particularly those operating in emerging and high-risk sector markets. Castor Vali Group's team of security and advisory experts are highly experienced and qualified to provide a dedicated, customer-focused service that delivers risk mitigation solutions carefully tailored to the priorities of its clients. For more information: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Safeture wins significant contract

Safeture AB in Lund, Sweden, has signed a three-year agreement with one of the world's largest insurance companies. Safeture will be part of their...

Safeture wins significant contract

Safeture AB in Lund, Sweden, has signed a three-year agreement with one of the world's largest insurance companies. Safeture will be part of their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.