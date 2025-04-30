Safeture Launches Updated Risk Maps for Global Travelers

LUND, Sweden, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture, a leading provider of technical solutions for people risk management, is proud to announce the release of its updated risk maps covering six continents: Africa, Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Oceania.

The new maps, developed together with the risk intelligence company Riskline, offer comprehensive insights into the risk levels in each country, providing essential guidance for anyone planning travel abroad. In addition to national risk ratings, the maps feature detailed information about cities where crime rates are particularly high and where travelers should exercise heightened vigilance.

Created as a user-friendly and effective tool, Safeture's risk maps offer a straightforward overview of the security landscape across multiple regions globally. For travelers heading to higher-risk zones, proper preparation is crucial, which includes establishing a technical solution for swift communication with an assistance company in case of an incident.

"Whether for business or leisure, traveling today requires a clear understanding of potential risks," said Jonas Brorson, CMO of Safeture. "Our updated risk maps provide travelers with an invaluable resource to help them stay informed and better prepared."

Safeture's risk maps are freely available for download at www.safeture.com/riskmaps.

For more information: Safeture.com or contact [email protected]

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for people, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most – their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye is the Certified Adviser.

