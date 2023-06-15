Safeture presents a new book about Travel Risk Management

News provided by

Safeture AB

15 Jun, 2023, 10:42 ET

LUND, Sweden, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility is increasing, but the world is a less safe place. To reduce risks, organizations must implement procedures and support for all their people who are not in the office. Now there is a free unique tutorial to educate and inspire in managing travel risks.

Andreas Rodman, one of Safeture's founders, has gathered years of knowledge and insights into protecting your people. The result is a book: Everything You Need To Know About Travel Risk Management. Bruce McIndoe, an industry legend and one of the most knowledgeable people in Travel Risk Management, has provided valuable feedback.

"This book started off as a simple highlights list for travel risk management (TRM), but during the writing process, it became an in-depth tutorial encompassing most areas within TRM. The book can now be seen as a guide to implementing your first travel risk management program with some interesting anecdotal facts for the more experienced readers," Andreas Rodman comments.

"We know that many people in HR, risk management, and security are thinking about how to deliver security for the organization's employees in challenging times, as the management of travel risks needs to be extended to include people risk management. This is a perfect guide that provides knowledge, facts, and tips for both the beginner and the more experienced user," says Jonas Brorson, CMO at Safeture.

The book is available for free on Safeture's web and as a printed copy at Amazon 

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Andreas Rodman: +46 708 10 13 16 [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Safeture AB

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.