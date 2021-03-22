Safeture signs new deal with Insured Nomads, a global insurtech for the new normal

STOCKHOLM, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture has entered into an agreement with the U.S./EU corporation Insured Nomads, the first insurtech company focused on remote workers, digital nomads, expats, and travelers. As of now, Insured Nomads, with the help of Safeture's technology, can offer and extend policyholders with an upgrade of benefits and services suited to the needs of the new normal. Initially, the agreement runs for three years and gives Safeture 500 000+ USD plus additional revenue with membership growth.

Although working remotely was initially viewed as a perk, a recent survey of HR, legal and compliance, finance, and real estate professionals found that 47% of respondents will allow remote work on a full-time basis*. This increase creates a demand for new and better solutions that guarantee that employees are safe and protected regardless of their workplace. Insured Nomads is at the forefront of addressing these needs and challenges for remote workers, digital nomads, expats, and travelers.

" The global and remote work lifestyle has been a growing sector but has been accelerated due to the pandemic. By adding Safeture's technology, we give our policyholders an increased level of security and instant protection while traveling, all within a native app for our Juvo experience," says Allen Koski, President, and Chief Innovation Officer at Insured Nomads.

The collaboration with Insured Nomads begins on April 1, 2021. Initially, the agreement gives Safeture more than 500 000 USD over three years plus revenue per user as membership globally increases.

" This is a key order for us. It clarifies the shift in the economy, and it is obvious for attractive employers to offer adequate protection even for the category of employees who rarely set foot in an office - always out of office. I think we will see more of this in the future," says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

Our partnership with Insured Nomads signals the true evolution and investment in the remote worker. Identifying their needs and providing the technology to meet them will be the focus of the Safeture and Insured Nomads partnership for the foreseeable future.

With Safeture's technology, Insured Nomads can offer policyholders a blended and unique suite of benefits. Including custom technology, insurance, counseling, telemedicine, global location intelligence, SOS/panic button response with boots on the ground, duty of care and more as part of the Juvo branded app experience.

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. [email protected]

*Source: https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/remote-work-statistics/

About Insured Nomads

Insured Nomads is a globally distributed company, with registered regulated entities in London, England and Hamburg, Germany and Birmingham, AL, USA. They are the first insurtech (insurance + technology) company focused on remote workers, digital nomads, expats and travelers around the world. Through Juvo, community members have access to a curated bundle of benefits that include a virtual bodyguard with crisis evacuation services, cyber security protection, mental health/wellbeing counseling, telemedicine/virtual health, airport lounge entry, global intelligence with intercultural development on cities and countries, and much more. Insured Nomads is committed to addressing the needs and challenges of all travelers, especially the new, digital nomad and empowering them with the services to thrive.

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden.

The company offers a complete cloud-based platform designed to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps companies and organizations to protect what matters most - their employees. Safeture corporations the ability to effectively automate safety and security while seamlessly integrating the software to become a natural part of their internal processes.

The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. Ph: +46 8-463 83 00 E-mail: [email protected]

