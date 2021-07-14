Safeture signs three-year agreement worth close to SEK 4 million

STOCKHOLM, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB Lund has signed a three-year agreement with SPS, an international security and assistance company, to provide services to a large German client. Under the agreement, SPS will manage and oversight more than 60 000 employees based globally who have access to the Safeture platform. Services include including eLearning, facilities monitoring, and travel management integration. The three-year contract is valued at 383 000 Euros.

"The agreement consolidates Safeture's position as a leading provider of digital services that provide security for employees no matter where they are during working hours - at home, in the office, or when traveling.

We see a clear trend in that more and more companies allow all employees to receive our services as the duty of care, to meet work environment requirements and to be an attractive employer, " says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

"We are extremely pleased to secure this significant Travel Risk Management contract with the support of Safeture, who have again proven their ability to tailor their services to our client's specific requirements." says Simon Sawyer, COO of SPS.

