Safety 1st Invites Families to Celebrate 40th Anniversary on June 20th with Free Admission to CAMP Stores Nationwide

Visiting parents and caregivers will learn more about Safety 1st's rebrand that spotlights creating safe environments that encourage exploration and celebrations of firsts for baby

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety 1st , a leader in children's car seats, strollers, safety products and more, is entering its 40th anniversary with a new brand identity and dynamic partnership with CAMP , the Family Experience Company that creates immersive shows, events, and products for all ages. On June 20, Safety 1st will take over all CAMP locations nationwide and gift guests free entry to their immersive shows and craft parties.

Safety 1st celebrates 40 years of firsts with CAMP

Families can look forward to CAMP show parties featuring beloved animated TV and movie characters, while other locations will host craft parties with interactive activities such as slime making, face painting, and live entertainment. All guests will walk away with a Safety 1st birthday party goodie bag, including a CAMP squishy toy, bubbles, a sweet treat, a keychain, a sticker sheet, and the iconic Safety 1st Baby On Board Sign.

In addition, starting on June 20, families will also be able to enter for a chance to win $500 of Safety 1st products and a $200 CAMP gift card. Entries will be accepted until July 4, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. EST with the winner being announced on August 5, 2024.

"After 40 years of being the leader in child safety innovation, we're proud to look back at all the moments of togetherness and adventure that our brand has helped foster for families," said Alisa McCoy, VP of Brand and Creative at Safety 1st. "Our anniversary is a hallmark milestone that highlights our incredible history, while offering a modern, forward-looking, and comforting promise for parents and caregivers."

The CAMP partnership reinforces the brand's fresh new perspective on its offerings. Positioning safety as a prerequisite to joy, exploration, and growth, this branding evolution focuses on changing "no zones" into "go zones" and supporting families through every baby milestone — from the first car ride home to first words and steps. Safety 1st will be there for every first and every moment after.

"We are thrilled to partner with Safety 1st for its 40th birthday to celebrate their newfound spirit of exploration and family togetherness," said Amanda Raposo, Chief Experience Officer at CAMP. "Together, Safety 1st and CAMP are extending their commitment to family joy in a fun, engaging, and safe way."

For more details on the events and to learn how you can join the celebration, visit www.camp.com/safety-1st.

For more information on Safety 1st and their assortment of products, visit shop.doreljuvenile.com/pages/safety-1st.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation, and quality of its products, as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 3,900 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

About CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail and immersive entertainment. Launched in December 2018, CAMP operates retail locations in New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms.

SOURCE Dorel Juvenile