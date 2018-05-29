Safety 1st RIVA Is Strolling for a Better America With Erin And Ben Napier, Stars Of HGTV's 'Home Town'

FOXBORO, Mass., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) and one of the world's leading juvenile products manufacturers, today announced the launch of Strolling for a Better America, a Safety 1st initiative to improve parks and play spaces across the country, and inspire families to get involved in improving their own communities. The program kicked off with the revitalization of Trustmark Park in downtown Laurel, Mississippi, the setting for HGTV's hit show, 'Home Town.' Safety 1st teamed up with the stars of the show, Erin and Ben Napier, to redesign and renovate a rundown section of Laurel's Main Street area.

Before and After Footage of Revitalized Trustmark Park in Downtown Laurel, Mississippi, the Setting for HGTV’s Hit Show, ‘Home Town’ Ben and Erin Napier Celebrate the Launch of Safety 1st Strolling for a Better America and Trustmark Park Renovation in downtown Laurel, Mississippi Ben and Erin Napier, Stars of HGTV’s ‘Home Town’, are First to Enjoy the Turf Hill in Trustmark Park, Renovated by Safety 1st

The Laurel Main Street renovation was a community effort, with local companies, tradesman and artists coming together with Safety 1st to design, rebuild and welcome local families to the brand-new Trustmark Park. Following the Laurel project, the Safety 1st team will take Strolling for a Better America on the road, cleaning up community spaces across the country this summer.

"We take tremendous pride in developing quality products for families, manufacturing them right here in the U.S.A. and offering them at an affordable price," said Paul Powers, CEO and President at Dorel Juvenile USA. "With this program, we want to extend that work into the towns where our customers live and play. Erin and Ben embody the true spirit of the initiative; they are hometown heroes who are dedicated to revitalizing American manufacturing and bringing better products and experiences to their communities."

"As business owners and new parents, now more than ever, we are devoted to revitalizing hometowns here in the U.S.A., ensuring these vibrant communities continue to grow and prosper for years to come," said Erin and Ben Napier, stars of HGTV's 'Home Town.' "We commend Safety 1st for its focus on more sustainable manufacturing in the company's Columbus, IN facility, and its focus on improving public spaces across the country."

Families can join Safety 1st in Strolling for a Better America by visiting www.strollingforabetteramerica.com to learn more about how they can make an impact in their town with ideas like growing a community garden, cleaning up a local park or volunteering to help those in need. With the Strolling for a Better America sweepstakes, parents and community members can enter for a chance to win the grand prize of a $15,000 playground renovation or one of 25 RIVA prize packages.

The Strolling for a Better America initiative was inspired by launch of the Safety 1st RIVA Travel System, the first stroller made in the U.S.A from a special blend of recycled materials. Over 30 years ago, Safety 1st was established as the brand leader in child safety with its little yellow BABY ON BOARD® sign and the first true collection of home safety products. On the journey towards sustainability, Safety 1st has made a significant investment in its Indiana facility, creating new jobs and a new production line with customized tools that help build every RIVA Travel System here in the U.S.

For more information on the Strolling for a Better America sweepstakes and the new RIVA Travel System, visit: www.strollingforabetteramerica.com.

About Dorel Juvenile

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a world class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

About Ben and Erin Napier

Ben and Erin Napier, stars of HGTV's Home Town, are parents to their daughter Helen, and live and restore homes in a small town in Mississippi. Erin, an artist who started her career in corporate graphic design, and Ben, a woodworker with a degree in history, embrace a passion for renovating historic homes. The couple, who as newlyweds bought and restored a 1925 Craftsman-style cottage, are involved in a local organization that strives to improve and grow the historic downtown district in which they reside. Ben has served as president of the group, and Erin uses her graphic design skills to create nostalgic branding and marketing to inspire the city's rebirth. When they aren't renovating homes for new residents, the couple keeps themselves busy with their four best friends operating a shop that sells heirloom wares and durable goods made in the U.S.A.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safety-1st-riva-is-strolling-for-a-better-america-with-erin-and-ben-napier-stars-of-hgtvs-home-town-300655917.html

SOURCE Dorel Juvenile

Related Links

http://www.strollingforabetteramerica.com

