Safety Light Curtain Market Worth $1.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on the "Safety Light Curtain Market by Safety Level (Type 2, Type 4), Component (LEDs, Photoelectric Cells, Control Units, Display Units), Resolution (9mm–24mm, 25mm–90mm, More Than 90mm), Application, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Safety Light Curtain Market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion by 2019 to USD 1.6 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market include the rise in Industry 4.0 for automation in industries; the growing use of robotics in the packaging industry; and mandatory regulations for safety across industries.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173496576

Safety light curtain market for Type 4 to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The market for Type 4 safety light curtains is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The control unit in a type 4 safety light curtain is more technologically advanced than that in a type 2 safety light curtain. This boosts the growth of the Type 4 safety light curtain market in the near future. The applications of type 4 safety light curtains are determined on the basis of risk assessment; they are recommended in areas wherein risks are moderate to high.

Robotics is expected to hold largest share of safety light curtain market during the forecast period

Advancements in robotics have enhanced productivity and made its application in various manufacturing industry cost-effective and safer. As the manufacturing industry includes pharmaceuticals and food & beverages, the robotics involved in these industries are frequently exposed to water and other liquids. In these industries, wash down safety light curtains are used for protection. Thus, the growing use of robotics is enhancing the growth prospects of the light safety curtain market.

APAC to dominate the safety light curtain market during the forecast period

China is among the fastest-growing economies in APAC, and also one of the largest manufacturing hubs in the region. The industrial robotics market in China is vast and is growing consistently. China is implementing robotics in various industries and exporting these robots worldwide. Industrial automation-related equipment and tools are developed, manufactured, and utilized on a large scale in the manufacturing industry in China. The increasing use of automation equipment and robotics is driving the growth of the safety light curtain market in this country.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Safety Light Curtain Market"

67 – Tables

63 – Figures

158 – Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173496576

This report profiles the most promising players in the market. The market is highly dynamic because of the presence of a significant number of big and small players operating in it. Key players in the market are Keyence Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), SICK AG (Germany), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany), Banner Engineering (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Datalogic S.p.A. (Italy), and Leuze Electronic (Germany), and Pilz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Industrial Safety Market by Product Type (ESD, HIPPS, TMC, BMS, and F&GM), Component (Safety Sensors, Safety Switches, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Valves, Emergency Stop Devices), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Machine Safety Market by Component (Safety Sensors, Safety PLCs, Safety Modules/Controllers/Relays, and E-Stop Devices), Implementation, Application (Assembly, Material Handling, Packaging, Robotics), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/safety-light-curtain-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/safety-light-curtain.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets