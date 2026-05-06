Safety Products Global Appoints Gregory J. Gluchowski Jr. to Board of Directors

Former CEO of The Hillman Group and Hampton Products International brings deep hardware industry expertise and a proven track record of scaling businesses and enterprise value creation to support SPG's next phase of growth.

IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety Products Global (SPG), the parent company of Klever™, Slice®, and Pacific Handy Cutter™ (PHC) brands, and a category leader in workplace cutting safety solutions, today announced the appointment of Gregory J. Gluchowski Jr. to its Board of Directors.

Gluchowski is a veteran consumer and industrial products executive with more than 35 years of leadership across global hardware, security, and manufacturing businesses, with a proven track record of scaling companies through operational transformation, strategic acquisition, and innovation-led growth.

His appointment comes as SPG accelerates its growth as a unified platform, expanding its national footprint and deepening enterprise partnerships amid increasing demand for safer cutting solutions. As companies across industrial and commercial sectors prioritize reducing workplace injuries, improving compliance, and lowering total cost of ownership, the category is rapidly modernizing, and SPG is leading the shift from traditional cutting tools to safer, smarter alternatives.

Gluchowski will support SPG's board on long-term strategy, operational scaling, and enterprise value creation as the company continues to grow its impact across the industrial distribution channel. SPG's momentum is further reinforced by recognition from two of North America's largest industrial distributors: W.W. Grainger, which recently honored the company with its 2025 Partners in Performance Award, and Fastenal, which named Slice a Best-in-Class Supplier in its Class 4 supplier category.

Leadership Perspective

"Greg is exactly the kind of director you want in the room when a company is scaling," said Jarrod Streng, President and CEO of Safety Products Global. "I worked alongside him at The Hillman Group during one of the most significant transformations in that company's history, and I saw firsthand how he thinks about growth, talent, and enterprise value. SPG is in a similar moment, redefining what safe looks like in a category undergoing rapid transformation, and Greg's perspective will sharpen how we get there."

"SPG is operating at the intersection of two things I care about deeply, building enduring consumer and industrial brands, and doing work that genuinely protects people," said Gluchowski. "The company has the product portfolio, the channel partnerships, and the leadership team to build a category-leading platform for the long term. I'm looking forward to supporting Jarrod and the board as SPG continues to scale."

About Gregory J. Gluchowski Jr.

Gluchowski most recently served as President and CEO of Hampton Products International, where he led a comprehensive transformation that drove exceptional enterprise value creation and a highly successful shareholder outcome. Prior to Hampton, he served as President and CEO of The Hillman Group, growing the business from $800 million to $1.3 billion in revenue and positioning the company for its 2021 public market debut.

Earlier in his career, he led the $1.2 billion Hardware & Home Improvement division at Stanley Black & Decker and Spectrum Brands, where he championed the launch of first-to-market smart lock technology.

Gluchowski currently serves as an Independent Director of American Outdoor Brands and UniKey Technologies, and previously served as an independent director of Milacron prior to its acquisition by Hillenbrand. He holds an MBA from Indiana University and a B.S. in Organizational Leadership from Purdue University.

About Safety Products Global

Safety Products Global (SPG) is the parent company of Klever™, Slice®, and Pacific Handy Cutter™ (PHC) brands, three complementary brands leading the shift from traditional cutting tools to safer, smarter alternatives in industrial, commercial, and consumer environments. Headquartered in Irvine, California, SPG partners with leading distributors, including W.W. Grainger and Fastenal, to equip organizations with the tools, training, and confidence to make safer decisions every day. For more information, visit www.safetyproducts.global.

SOURCE Safety Products Global