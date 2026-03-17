Safety Products Global Wins Grainger's 2026 Partners in Performance Award

SPG recognized among fewer than 1% of Grainger's 3,500+ global suppliers for outstanding service, quality, and operational excellence

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety Products Global (SPG), the parent company of Klever™, Slice®, and Pacific Handy Cutter™ (PHC), announced it has been named a recipient of W.W. Grainger, Inc.'s 2026 Partners in Performance Award, placing the company among fewer than 1% of Grainger's more than 3,500 global suppliers.

Safety Products Global was recognized with the Grainger Partners in Performance Award at the Grainger Show 2026

Presented annually, the Partners in Performance Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions in the industrial distribution industry. It honors suppliers that demonstrate exceptional performance across key areas including on-time shipping and fulfillment, product quality and data integrity, responsiveness, management alignment, and collaboration. Recipients play a critical role in helping Grainger deliver on its mission to "Keep the World Working®" by providing reliable maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products at scale.

"This recognition reflects the dedication our team brings to serving Grainger and its customers every day," said Jarrod Streng, President and CEO of Safety Products Global. "Being recognized among Grainger's top-performing suppliers affirms that our commitment to quality, innovation, and operational excellence is making a real difference on job sites and in workplaces across the country."

As a leading manufacturer of safety cutting solutions, SPG brings together three trusted brands, Klever, Slice, and PHC, within a unified strategic portfolio. By offering concealed-blade safety cutters, proprietary ceramic blade technology, and industrial-grade cutting tools through a single supplier relationship, SPG helps distributors simplify sourcing, reduce supply chain complexity, and lower total cost of ownership.

The company serves customers across warehousing, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and logistics, where workplace safety and operational uptime directly impact performance.

SPG's recognition by Grainger underscores its broader mission: to make safety a measurable driver of productivity. Through ergonomic design, engineered durability, and performance-driven innovation, SPG solutions help organizations reduce injuries, minimize downtime, and improve operational efficiency.

SPG has partnered with Grainger for more than 20 years, with the distributor carrying over 240 products across the Klever, Slice, and PHC portfolios. Over that time, the partnership has grown through consistent performance, responsive customer support, and best-in-class marketing content that helps Grainger drive value with their customers, as organizations across warehousing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail increasingly turn to SPG's safety cutting solutions to improve workplace safety and operational efficiency.

About Safety Products Global

Safety Products Global (SPG) is a leading manufacturer of safety cutting solutions that protect workers and improve operational efficiency. As the parent company of Klever, Slice, and PHC (Pacific Handy Cutter), SPG brings together three trusted brands under one strategic portfolio.

By consolidating concealed-blade cutters, ceramic blade technology, and industrial-grade solutions into a single supplier relationship, SPG helps distributors and end users streamline procurement, reduce supply chain complexity, and lower total cost of ownership. Committed to quality and innovation, SPG makes safety a driver of productivity across warehousing, manufacturing, retail, and logistics.

For more information, visit www.safetyproducts.global

SOURCE Safety Products Global