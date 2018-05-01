Safety Switch Market Worth 1.55 Billion USD by 2023

According to the new market research report "Safety Switch Market by Product (Contact Switch and Non-Contact Switch), Safety System (ESD, HIPPS, BMS, Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems, and Turbomachinery Control Systems), Vertical (Oil & Gas, Chemical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to grow from USD 1.24 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.55 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2018 and 2023. The factors driving the growth of this market are the growing adoption of automation in hazardous industrial areas, increasing government intervention for equipment and personnel safety in industries, and rising demand for non-contact door switches to improve the stability of doors and guards.

"Safety switch market for non-contact switch is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The safety switch market for non-contact safety switch is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Awareness regarding the benefits of non-contact safety switches, such as aligned measurement of guards and multiple door switching error identification, is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the non-contact safety switch market.

"Safety switch market for fire & gas monitoring systems expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The safety switch market for fire & gas monitoring systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The safety switch market for fire & gas monitoring systems can be attributed to the increasing deployment of fire & gas monitoring solution at hazardous locations to avoid fire casualties and prevent gas leakages or explosions. With the expansion of process industries, such as oil & gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, food & beverage, and energy & power, the need for safety and security of equipment and personnel is growing.

"Safety switch market for food & beverage vertical expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The safety switch market for food & beverage vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Changes in consumer preferences have propelled manufacturers to focus on the production of food products with improved taste and quality. Companies in the food & beverage vertical are using advanced automation solutions to increase their production. The increase in automation, as well as plant expansion, is driving the need to deploy safety solutions in food processing units. Thus, the increasing use of safety systems in the food & beverage vertical is projected to drive the growth of the safety switch market.

"Europe expected to lead the safety switch market between 2018 and 2023"

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the safety switch market during the forecast period. The demand for safety switches in the European region is increasing due to the implementation of safety systems in process industries. Companies operating in this region are focused toward occupational safety and automation. In addition, the stringent safety regulations in the region have propelled the installation of safety systems in hazardous environments.

The major players operating in the safety switch market are General Electric (US), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell (US), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Republic of Ireland), Honeywell (US), Omron (Japan), Pilz (Germany), and SICK (Germany).

