Safeware Awarded Port of Portland Cooperative Contract Through OMNIA Partners, Public Sector

LANHAM, Md., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeware, Inc. is excited to announce their award of the OMNIA Partners, Public Sector cooperative contract for Public Safety Equipment through the lead agency, the Port of Portland. This contract enables Safeware distribution rights of Homeland Security, Public Safety, and Emergency Preparedness equipment to all 50 states with a larger focus on West Coast and Southwest regions. Utilizing this contract through Safeware and OMNIA Partners, government agencies and nonprofit organizations can now receive innovative, yet realistic solutions needed to ensure the safety of their staff and facilities with simple procurement procedures.

Safeware is a nationally recognized distributor of safety solutions for law enforcement, fire and response units, government and industrial safety organizations as well as healthcare and educational facilities.

Safeware currently holds an OMNIA Partners contract with the lead public agency, Fairfax County VA, covering 38 Midwest and eastern states. With the award of the Port of Portland contract, Safeware can now extend its distribution area to include western states seeking trusted safety equipment from reliable manufacturers.

"We are so excited to announce this new award," Stated Rick Bond, Vice President of Sales at Safeware. "We are particularly proud to receive an award from the Lead Public Agency, the Port of Portland. Their national reputation as a best in class purchasing department makes this contract a very special recognition of our capabilities. This award also allows us to extend our reach with OMNIA Partners, whose presence in the cooperative contract space is nationally recognized. We have enjoyed tremendous success as a supplier through OMNIA Partners and look forward to the growth this contract will afford us."

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation's largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Their immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.

Through the economies of scale created by OMNIA Partners, participants now have access to an extensive portfolio of competitively solicited and publicly awarded agreements. The lead agency contracting process continues to be the foundation on which they were founded. OMNIA Partners is proud to offer more value and resources to state and local government, higher education, K-12 education, and non-profits.

Since 1979, Safeware has been providing public safety products to our nation's heroes. The Safeware team services and supports all aspects of safety and public safety from law enforcement and fire service to public utility and public works crews. As of 2020, Safeware has now expanded its market availability to educational facilities. "We've been at this for a long time," Bond noted, "we see the need for safety in both the workplace and the classroom. We can make sure a mother or father hanging from the side of a skyscraper is secure with the proper safety equipment while at the same time reassuring that parent that their children are safe while in the classroom."

Based out of Lanham MD, Safeware has offices and warehouse distribution centers across the country and currently sits as a member of the NIGP (The Institute for Public Procurement) Business Council. Along with the distribution centers, Safeware offers technical services and repairs both at their facilities and on-site. With the award of the Port of Portland contract, Safeware has hired additional representatives along the west coast of the United States for easy access to their customer base.

