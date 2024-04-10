PADUA, Italy and NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safilo Group – one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets – and Marc Jacobs - the renowned American global brand - announce the early renewal of their multi-year global licensing agreement for Marc Jacobs branded eyewear until December 2031.

SAFILO AND MARC JACOBS ANNOUNCE THE RENEWAL OF THEIR GLOBAL EYEWEAR LICENSING AGREEMENT

"Since the beginning of our partnership in 2004 we have collaborated profitably to make Marc Jacobs an iconic landmark within the eyewear category, offering unique and highly distinctive models in every collection. During these 20 years the brand has grown to become one of the most emblematic brands of Safilo's contemporary and premium offering, with a strong global appeal for both men and women, and with still many new opportunities for growth in its core US market as well as worldwide." declared Angelo Trocchia, CEO of the Safilo Group

Marc Jacobs International CEO, Eric Marechalle, states: "We look forward to the continued success of our partnership with Safilo. Working together to further the unique Marc Jacobs vision to the eyewear category, through new and exciting global opportunities remains our key objective."

About Safilo Group

Safilo is a global player in the eyewear industry that has been creating, producing, and distributing for over 90 years sunglasses, prescription frames, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. Thanks to a data-driven approach, Safilo goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the eyewear industry: in just one company it brings together Italian design, stylistic, technical and industrial innovation, and state-of-the-art digital platforms, developed in its digital hubs in Padua and Portland, and made available to Opticians and Clients for an unmatched customer experience. Guided by its purpose, See the world at its best, Safilo is leading its Group legacy, founded on innovation and responsibility, onwards towards the future.

With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets high quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Dsquared2, Etro, Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Stuart Weitzman, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2023, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 1,024.7 million.

About Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs International was founded in New York City, in 1984. The following year, Jacobs received the distinct honor of being the youngest designer ever to be awarded the fashion industry's highest tribute: The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Perry Ellis Award for New Fashion Talent.

With stores across the globe, Marc Jacobs International now includes RTW and accessories, kids wear, multiple award winning fragrances, the bookstore Bookmarc and Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Contacts:

Safilo Group Investor Relations

Barbara Ferrante

[email protected]

Ph. +39 049 6985766

https://www.safilogroup.com/en/investors

Safilo Group Press Office

Elena Todisco

[email protected]

Mob. +39 339 1919562

Barabino&Partners S.p.A.

Pietro Cavallera

mailto:[email protected]

Ph. +39 02 72023535

Mob. +39 338 9350534

Marc Jacobs Press Office

Michael Ariano

Global Head of Public Relations Publicist to Marc Jacobs

[email protected]

SOURCE Safilo Group