Safilo Takes Another Step Towards Digital Transformation with New Carrera E-commerce Platform in the U.S.

With digital transformation being one of the cornerstones of Safilo's 2020-2024 Business Plan, the Company sees the new Carrera D2C site – dedicated exclusively to sunglasses – as a unique opportunity to boost competitiveness and improve its market position by enhancing its direct relationship with consumers and stakeholders. This investment is also intended to enhance brand awareness thus creating more brand relevance which will benefit all U.S. wholesale customers. The new digital platform has been uniquely designed to promote Carrera's growth potential through an extensive and uniquely curated product assortment to better meet the needs and desires of a broad consumer base across the U.S.

Adopting an agile approach based on flexibility and continuous improvement, the e-commerce site promises a top-level purchasing experience for the end consumer. The site is now live, with best-selling sun frames and a tailored assortment available. Exclusive colors and styles will be launched exclusively on the platform shortly.

Over the last months, Safilo has been steadily working on increasingly smarter and more efficient customer-oriented B2B and B2C platforms including the recently launched You&Safilo B2B platform and a new Customer Relationship Management system for the EMEA markets.

The U.S. – where customer satisfaction and high levels of service remain fundamental corporate priorities – is now the new target for Safilo's digital transformation. Continually enhancing its business-to-business sales platform behind-the-scenes for the best-end user experience, the Company's B2B websites for eyecare professionals in North America, www.mysafilo.com and www.mysafilocanada.com respectively, are currently being enhanced to offer an even smoother navigational experience on desktops and mobile devices. The redesigned sites are scheduled to go live this fall.

"E-commerce is a new way to engage a new, emerging and expanding consumer base and it's essential for monitoring trends and to have a better understanding of what the U.S. customer is looking for in order to be able to develop new products more in line with the market needs. The U.S. optical channel will greatly benefit from this information fed to our product development team" - said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group. "We see the growth of Carrera via an omni-channel approach as a positive for all distribution channels and are proud of our commitment to make Carrera a deservedly more relevant brand in the market. Furthermore, this marks a significant step in our e-commerce growth plans and is in line with the company's entire digital transformation strategy which has been evolving rapidly in recent months," added Trocchia.

