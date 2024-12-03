Safran Defense & Space, Inc. Launches Ambitious US Growth Strategy

Expands U.S. Manufacturing to Drive Innovation in National Defense and Emerging Technologies

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safran Defense & Space, Inc. (Safran DSI), the newly established U.S. subsidiary of global aerospace leader Safran, has launched a strategic initiative to enhance its support for the U.S. defense and space sectors. This includes major investments in U.S. manufacturing in several states for diverse technology capabilities. With an emphasis on solutions to next generation challenges such as satellite propulsion and communication, geospatial artificial intelligence, and GPS-denied navigation, Safran DSI is committed to safeguarding national sovereignty, and protecting our armed forces and space operations preparedness.

Safran DSI is expanding its digital design, model-based systems engineering (MBSE), Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), and advanced manufacturing capabilities with significant growth at its facility for electro-optics and infrared systems in Bedford, N.H.; its newest facility for small satellite propulsion in Denver, Colorado; and at the Safran Federal Systems facility for Assured Positioning, Navigation & Timing (PNT) in Rochester, N.Y. These investments, along with testing and telemetry operations in Norcross, Georgia, will boost Safran DSI's production capacity and strengthen domestic supply chains.

"By leveraging Safran's globally proven expertise and investing in U.S. engineering and product development, Safran DSI can offer tailored solutions today for fast evolving challenges across air, land, sea and space domains," said Joe Bogosian, president and CEO of Safran DSI. "In doing so, we are proud to support local communities through the creation of high-technology jobs and contribute to impactful economic development."

With its new headquarters soon to open in Arlington, Va., Safran DSI is strategically positioned to strengthen partnerships with key US defense entities, both in government and industry, and enhance collaboration and support for critical national security programs.

Safran, the parent company of Safran DSI, is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 92,000 employees and sales of €23.2 billion in 2023 and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its R&T and Innovation roadmap. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Defense & Space, Inc. (Safran DSI) is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions designed to address the evolving challenges of national defense and advanced space missions. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Safran DSI operates through specialized business units in Optronics, Space Solutions, Testing & Telemetry, Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT). Safran DSI leverages its parent company's innovative technologies and global resources to deliver unparalleled solutions across air, land, sea, and space domains.

