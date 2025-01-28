Safran DSI Marks Milestone with First U.S.-Built VISION Antenna

NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safran Defense & Space, Inc. (Safran DSI), a global leader in space solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of its first U.S.-built full-motion 5.5m "VISION" LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite tracking antenna, manufactured in Norcross, Georgia. Four additional antennas are scheduled to be built over the next year.

This achievement reflects our commitment to offering American-made solutions for our customers and the U.S. government. Post this Safran Defense & Space has successfully completed its first U.S.-built full-motion 5.5m "VISION" LEO satellite tracking antenna, manufactured in Norcross, Georgia. The VISION antenna is designed for high-duty cycle operations, supporting both modern proliferated Low Earth Orbit (LEO) missions and legacy space operations. It delivers advanced capabilities for satellite communications, remote sensing, and other LEO applications.

The VISION antenna is a satellite tracking antenna designed specifically for high-duty cycle proliferated LEO satellite operations. VISION represents a cutting-edge solution, for new-space and proliferated LEO operations as well as legacy space operations for all combinations of LEO missions from satcom, to remote sensing and is available with Safran's state-of-the-art tri-band frequency capability, supporting simultaneous operations in X, S, and Ka bands.

"Building a new antenna here reflects our commitment to offering American-made solutions for our customers and the U.S. government, while also establishing the U.S. as a hub of expertise and support." Richard Schgallis, EVP Strategic Business Development and Head of Space Solutions. "DSI reaffirms its commitment to U.S. manufacturing with plans to open a new factory in Colorado for small-satellite electric propulsion thrusters, with the first deliveries expected in Q2 2026."

Safran DSI's Norcross facility stands at the cutting edge of technology, specializing in advanced antenna manufacturing, validation, and comprehensive service for various product lines and support. This facility is AS9100 certified, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability in its operations.

Safran, the parent company of Safran DSI, is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 92,000 employees and sales of €23.2 billion in 2023 and holds, alone or in partnership, world or regional leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes research and development programs to maintain the environmental priorities of its R&T and Innovation roadmap. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Defense & Space, Inc. (Safran DSI) is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions designed to address the evolving challenges of national defense and advanced space missions. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Safran DSI operates through specialized business units in Optronics, Space Solutions, Testing & Telemetry, Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT). Safran DSI leverages its parent company's innovative technologies and global resources to deliver unparalleled solutions across air, land, sea, and space domains.

