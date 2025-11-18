Sage expands EHR integrations, extending coverage across 75% of senior living market

New partnerships streamline data flow, reduce manual work, and strengthen the industry's push toward connected care



NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage , the first integrated care platform built for senior living and skilled nursing, today announced a major expansion of its EHR network, extending coverage to 75% of the senior living market.

Building on a series of recent innovations to drive better outcomes for care teams, the company's all-in-one care platform, including Sage Detect, Sage Core, and Sage Insight, now supports integration with ALIS, ECP, and Yardi, with PointClickCare and August Health scheduled to go live later this year and in early 2026.

These partnerships help operators work efficiently within existing EHR platforms to streamline onboarding, sync resident profiles in real-time, and receive automatic level-of-care updates—reducing manual entry and giving caregivers and leaders a shared view of care.

EHR Partners:

ALIS – Live . Updates resident profiles, ADT information, and level-of-care within minutes, reducing manual entry and keeping records accurate.

. Updates resident profiles, ADT information, and level-of-care within minutes, reducing manual entry and keeping records accurate. ECP – Live. Trusted by 8,000+ senior living communities, syncs resident data in real time for a consistent view across systems.

Trusted by 8,000+ senior living communities, syncs resident data in real time for a consistent view across systems. Yardi – Live . Used by 3,000+ providers, automatically syncs resident information and ADT data at regular intervals.

. Used by 3,000+ providers, automatically syncs resident information and ADT data at regular intervals. PointClickCare (PCC) – Coming Soon. Will sync resident updates and transfers automatically, giving care teams the latest information, fast.

Will sync resident updates and transfers automatically, giving care teams the latest information, fast. August Health – In testing. Launching in early 2026, this integration will expand connectivity and give operators more choice for unifying data.

"At Sage, we're committed to building a more connected Care Platform," said Sage CEO and co-founder Raj Mehra. "As we continue expanding our partner network and capabilities, we're bringing the industry closer to true interoperability, improving operational efficiency for care teams, and laying the foundation for smarter, safer, and more coordinated care."

Communities using these integrations are reporting going live faster and onboarding residents more efficiently, with streamlined workflows that keep teams aligned and focused on delivering high-quality care.

About Sage

Sage is redefining care for older adults and the caregivers who serve them. As the industry's first fully integrated operations management platform, Sage replaces outdated infrastructure with modern software and AI-powered insights. Communities using Sage report a 20% average reduction in staff turnover, a $250 increase in NOI per resident per month, and 55% faster response times compared to the industry.

