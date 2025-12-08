Sage introduces skilled nursing solution to Sage Core, expanding its unified platform across all levels of senior care

Skilled brings wireless-first nurse call, real-time insights, and integrated workflows, completing Sage Core's support across the continuum of care.

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage , the first integrated Care Platform built for senior living and skilled nursing, today announced the release of Sage Skilled, a new skilled nursing solution delivering wireless-first nurse call, real-time insights, and integrated workflows for skilled nursing facilities.

With the addition of Skilled, Sage Core now functions as a unified care platform supporting every level of senior care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing, with a UL 1069 certified system for high-acuity workflows and integration with electronic health records.

The platform combines a wireless-first nurse call system, an insight engine providing real-time views of resident care, and documentation workflows that enhance MDS accuracy, detect condition changes earlier, and reduce 30-day readmissions up to 50 percent.

"Skilled nursing plays one of the most critical roles in the senior living and post-acute space, yet has been expected to deliver high-quality care with outdated systems," said Kalyn Weber, general manager, Skilled Nursing at Sage. "Sage's new skilled nursing offering changes that, giving operators the modern technology and support they deserve while enabling coordinated care across the care continuum."

Sage Skilled enables operators to strengthen clinical accuracy, improve reimbursement performance, and reduce avoidable hospital transfers, while lowering installation costs compared to legacy systems.

Communities using Skilled are already reporting measurable impact in controlled early deployments. One continuing care retirement community and skilled nursing rehabilitation center has sustained sub–four-minute response times and reduced 30-day re-hospitalizations year over year by nearly 50%—supported by faster CNA response, proactive escalation, and data-informed staffing.

Sage Skilled is live on the Sage Core platform, creating a single, connected system to support workflows and one trusted standard for safety and responsiveness.

About Sage

Sage is redefining care for older adults and the caregivers who serve them. As the industry's first fully integrated operations management platform, Sage replaces outdated infrastructure with modern software and AI-powered insights. Communities using Sage report a 20% average reduction in staff turnover, a $250 increase in NOI per resident per month, and 55% faster response times compared to the industry.

