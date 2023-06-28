Sage Growth Partners Achieves Recognition in Multiple Categories During Annual Hermes Creative Awards

The agency's winning creative work was chosen from more than 6,500 entries

BALTIMORE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a nationally recognized healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, is pleased to announce that its creative work has been honored in multiple categories during the annual Hermes Creative Awards.

The annual industry awards recognize the top creative work from entries throughout the United States, Canada and 27 other countries. The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), an international organization that consists of marketing, communication, public relations, advertising and creative freelance professionals.

For 2023, Sage's creative work was recognized in several categories:

"On behalf of our clients, and our entire agency, we are excited to have been chosen as winners in this year's Hermes Creative Awards," said Boh Hatter, Sage Growth Partners Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "This international honor is a testament to the creative talents of our team members and our unparalleled commitment to delivering the most effective creative work. We are very proud to produce strong and engaging content that not only delivers results for our client partners, but is also continually recognized throughout the industry."

Founded in 2005, SGP provides services that create value and accelerate commercial success for growth-minded healthcare organizations. Through deep domain expertise and an uncommon ability to blend research, strategy and marketing, SGP helps clients achieve sustainable growth and success. The SGP team possesses extensive healthcare subject matter knowledge to provide insights and strategies that consistently translate into effective campaigns and award-winning assets and media placements.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus; Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

