Sage Growth Partners Announces Hiring of Industry Executive Jennifer Walsh as new Senior Vice President of Sales

BALTIMORE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jennifer Walsh as its new Senior Vice President of Sales.

A well-respected, vibrant and engaging industry leader, Walsh brings to the firm more than 20 years of experience in business development, market research, sales and business analytics. Prior to joining SGP, she was most recently a director of strategic growth, healthcare and life sciences, for Nixon Peabody, LLP – a global law firm.

Previously, she served as the director of client engagement of New Jersey-based CMK Select, where she identified and qualified new business opportunities for commercial, clinical operations, and medical affairs. Prior to that she also worked in director level roles for IMS Health, EKR Therapeutics and Strativa Pharmaceuticals. In addition, she has substantial experience in the market research and business analytics fields.

"Jennifer brings with her a tremendous wealth of knowledge about the healthcare industry," said Dan D'Orazio, Sage Growth Partners CEO. "Her ability to develop powerful and long-standing relationships with key industry decision makers is a significant asset to our firm and further positions us to achieve continued client growth in the months ahead. I am thrilled to have her as a key member of our leadership team."

Walsh is a graduate of the SUNY Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, where she earned her bachelor's degree in marketing and communication. She is also a former member of Intellus Worldwide (formerly the Pharmaceutical Business Intelligence and Research Group), where she had served on several committees for healthcare insights and analytics.

"I am very excited to join Sage Growth Partners and begin immediately contributing to the firm's new business acquisition and agency growth. Throughout my career I have been very familiar with Sage's reputation for impeccable client service and innovative, strategic thinking. I believe our future is ripe for continued success and the time is right for new business growth," said Walsh.

About Sage Growth Partners
Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus; Together Senior Health, Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com

John Gonda
616-309-4888
[email protected]

