Sage Growth Partners Announces Marketing and Public Relations Partnership with B-Secur

BALTIMORE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, is pleased to announce its selection as the communications and marketing agency partner for B-Secur, a global company specializing in advanced biosensing algorithms for health devices and platforms.

Founded in Belfast, Northern Ireland, B-Secur is driving preventive and proactive healthcare management via its suite of powerful FDA-cleared ECG algorithms and analytics that provide breakthrough levels of accuracy and efficiency through enhanced signal clarity. While ECGs are effective and economical diagnostic tools, it has been proven that poor ECG quality and signal noise has the potential to significantly impede clinical decisions and workflows, delay care and increase costs.

"We are on a mission to save and improve millions of lives worldwide through our HeartKey® software technology, which enhances existing ECG solutions," said Brian Pitstick, B-Secur's Chief Commercial Officer. "To help us achieve this mission, we sought a proven, experienced, and insightful communications and marketing partner. Sage is the right firm to position our company for sustainable growth and create unparalleled value in the market."

The new partnership will focus on supporting existing technology solutions and announcing anticipated FDA approvals of new products through a variety of integrated communication efforts, thought leadership materials, earned media activities, and PR.

"At Sage, growth is our fundamental promise," said Boh Hatter, Sage Growth Partners' Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "We are uniquely structured to compete with larger high-profile agencies, providing our services and counsel in a much more nimble and efficient manner for clients that require speed to market. B-Secur is a recognized global leader in both consumer convenience and clinical confidence and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve continued growth and success."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus; Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

About B-Secur

Founded in Belfast, Northern Ireland, B-Secur currently employs over 70 people across the U.S., the UK and Ireland. A leader in advanced biosensing algorithms, we are on a mission to save and improve millions of lives each year by advancing heart health technology. Combining our expertise in ECG with decades of experience in hardware, software and material science enables our partners to significantly reduce development time to market for their next-generation medical and consumer devices. For more information visit www.B-Secur.com or follow @B-Secur on Twitter & X.

