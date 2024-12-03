Sage Growth Partners Announces Marketing and Public Relations Partnership with ChronicCareIQ

Baltimore-based healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm to provide public relations, thought leadership, and digital marketing services

BALTIMORE, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, has announced its selection as the communications and marketing agency partner for ChronicCareIQ, a leader in chronic care management solutions.

Founded in 2014, ChronicCareIQ helps relieve suffering for millions of chronically ill and medically fragile patients. The company's solutions are designed to reduce hospitalizations and ER visits by leveraging technology to better connect physicians and patients. Clinical care teams depend on the ChronicCareIQ platform to proactively capture and track changing health indicators before interventions and costly complications can occur.

"Our solutions are designed to deliver robust and comprehensive care management that reduces the complex burden of care, improves patient outcomes, increases staff productivity and captures better reimbursements," said Matt Ethington, founder and CEO, ChronicCareIQ. "As we continue to empower medical providers of all shapes, size and specialties to improve outcomes, we need an integrated marketing partner that has a deep understanding of the healthcare industry and has the ability to quickly deliver market results. Sage is a natural choice for us given their experienced team and national scope of capabilities."

The new partnership will focus on supporting ChronicCareIQ's existing technology solutions through comprehensive sales support, demand generation, thought leadership materials, digital marketing initiatives, earned media activities, and PR.

"At Sage, we help healthcare companies accelerate growth within competitive and dynamic markets," said Boh Hatter, Sage Growth Partners' Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "Our team of healthcare industry experts is uniquely structured to quickly deliver value-focused services and go-to-market strategies to client partners such as ChronicCareIQ."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus Health; Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

About ChronicCareIQ

ChronicCareIQ's mission is to relieve suffering by improving connections between doctors and patients. Through innovative chronic care management technology, ChronicCareIQ has been proven to reduce hospitalizations and ER visits by keeping patients engaged with their clinicians between office visits. These solutions enable clinical teams to track changing health indicators and intervene before complications arise, improving staff productivity by automating data capture and alerts. Additionally, the platform generates revenue for practices by documenting non-face-to-face care activities, ensuring accurate reimbursements. For more information, visit www.ChronicCareIQ.com.

