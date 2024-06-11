Sage Growth Partners Expands Account Leadership Team

Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy and marketing firm

announces new hire to further strengthen client services and content creation

BALTIMORE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Carley Thornell as an Account Group Director and Writer.

In this role she will be responsible for leading key client accounts and assisting with the development of content and thought leadership strategies.

Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications, is pleased to announce the hiring of Carley Thornell as an Account Group Director and Writer.

An experienced healthcare storyteller, thought leader, and strategist, Carley brings significant experience to the Sage team. She is a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist who has had her work featured in leading publications such as USA Today, The Boston Globe, Travel + Leisure, Managed Healthcare Executive, and more.

Prior to joining Sage, Carley was an industry strategist for Akamai Technologies, where she helped lead the go-to-market and enablement for the healthcare & life sciences division. Before that she was the senior manager of athenahealth's research and editorial strategy team where her focus was on digitizing and securing the ecosystem of payer, provider, pharmaceutical, and HCIT organizations. During her career she has also held key editorial positions at the Boston Herald and the Eagle-Tribune Newspaper Group, and held director-level positions leading content marketing and product marketing teams at two boutique travel firms.

A graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Carley is well-known for her ability to develop effective global editorial programs that produce data-driven insights for clients.

"We are fortunate to be able to attract talented team members such as Carley to our firm," said Boh Hatter, Sage Growth Partners Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "She brings with her an extremely high-level of journalistic talent, ethics, and knowledge that further strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional strategy and content to our clients. As we continue to compete with larger, nationally recognized marketing agencies, Carley's deep expertise will be a difference maker for us and our clients."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus; Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

[email protected]

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners