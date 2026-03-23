Sage Growth Partners Expands Team with New Hires

Tatiana Condouret has joined the agency team as an account director. In this role, she will focus on developing marketing communications initiatives and go-to-market strategies for key accounts. Before joining Sage, she was an account director at Clearstart, where she focused on early and growth-stage digital healthcare companies. Previously, she was a senior marketing manager at Base, a digital health startup, and a brand manager at Rakuten, a global technology and e-commerce service leader. She has been recognized for her consumer digital health experience and is known for building scalable go-to-market foundations that drive adoption and growth. A graduate of the University of Washington, she earned her marketing degree from the Foster School of Business.

David Manich is the agency's new art director. With decades of design and creative expertise, he will lead creative, production, and brand development work for clients. Most recently, he was an art director for Synchrony Bank Credit Card Services. During his career, he also served as an art director for Commonwealth Financial Network and spent significant time at Ernst & Young and McKinsey & Company, where he created high-profile deliverables for trade shows, industry reports, and business development assets.

"Bringing exceptional talent to Sage Growth Partners is always a priority as we continue to grow and evolve," said Boh Hatter, chief marketing officer and one of the agency's partners. "Tatiana and David add valuable expertise, fresh perspective, and deep industry knowledge that will strengthen our ability to deliver smart strategy, strong execution, and meaningful results for our clients."

For more information on Sage Growth Partners and its award-winning healthcare strategy and marketing capabilities, visit sage-growth.com.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Press Ganey, LexisNexis, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus Health, Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, Philips Healthcare and Xealth. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

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SOURCE Sage Growth Partners