Sage Growth Partners Honored for Healthcare Marketing Campaign of the Year at 2025 PR Daily Awards

BALTIMORE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, has been awarded 'Healthcare Marketing Campaign of the Year' in the 2025 Ragan's PR Daily Awards. Sage was recognized for its work with Gilchrist, a Baltimore-based nonprofit provider of hospice, end-of-life and palliative care services.

To raise awareness of the importance of care and support at every stage of life, Sage developed the Live Every Moment campaign featuring 14 deeply human narratives with powerful visual storytelling. The campaign told the unique stories of hospice patients served by Gilchrist—from a former Radio City Rockette to a World War II codebreaker to a 14-year-old sports enthusiast who captured a city's heart. Each vibrant story embraced the central theme of cherishing meaningful time together throughout life.

"The Live Every Moment campaign drove measurable impact for our organization, resulting in substantial increases in our patient census and a recognizable shift in both awareness and positive public opinion about hospice care," said Catherine Hamel, Gilchrist's president. "This work didn't just tell stories—it's changing how people think about the care we provide and bringing the right kind of attention to Gilchrist."

Sage was also recognized in the B2C Campaign category for Gilchrist and in the Video Communications category for its work with New Jersey Brain and Spine, one of the top neurosurgery practices in the country. This video campaign series features long-form patient stories showcasing remarkable recoveries, advanced medicine, and uncommon human connection.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be trusted to capture these stories," said Boh Hatter, Sage's chief marketing officer. "The interviews were poignant and deeply personal. While we're grateful for the award, the greatest satisfaction comes from knowing those we featured felt well-served, that we shifted long-held perceptions of hospice, and that Gilchrist's position as Baltimore's premier end-of-life care provider has been advanced."

The PR Daily Awards recognize the exceptional work of agencies, brands, teams and practitioners who have elevated the art and impact of public relations. Winners were announced at a ceremony on December 2 in New York City, with finalists chosen to exemplify creativity, strategy and influence in modern communications.

Sage was in elite company, as the 2025 class of winners included work for powerful brands such as Coca-Cola, NBCUniversal, Disney Entertainment, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Merck, and the American Diabetes Association.

