Sage Growth Partners Announces Hiring of Christina Speck as Firm's Chief Solutions and AI Officer

Accomplished Fortune 10 marketing, innovation and strategy leader brings extensive global experience and insights to the firm as it continues to aggressively grow national healthcare client base

BALTIMORE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, has announced the hiring of Christina Speck as the firm's first Chief Solutions and AI Officer.

Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, has announced the hiring of Christina Speck as the firm’s first Chief Solutions and AI Officer.

As healthcare undergoes one of its most significant transformations in decades, AI is fundamentally reshaping how insights are generated, campaigns are personalized, and strategies are executed. Success now requires marketing partners who combine deep healthcare expertise with AI-enabled solutions. Speck's hiring signals Sage's commitment to staying at the forefront of this evolution, delivering cutting-edge capabilities to clients.

In this role, Speck will define Sage's AI roadmap to enhance marketing, analytics and client solutions while developing AI-enabled workflows, tools and platforms that differentiate the firm and reinforce Sage's position as a forward-thinking national partner.

"Healthcare and Health IT companies continue to undergo several challenges and advances," said Boh Hatter , a partner and the Chief Marketing Officer at Sage. "It is more important than ever for strategy and marketing firms to remain at the forefront of regulatory changes, consumer demand, and fast-changing payer and provider technologies."

A widely-known and accomplished marketing and innovation leader, Speck brings with her a proven track record and demonstrated ability in customer engagement, strategy, research, technology, go-to-market success and executive collaboration.

"Christina's hire signifies an important step forward for Sage and our ability to provide the best strategies and innovative counsel for our healthcare clients. Her global experience, reputation, insight and leadership ability immediately elevates our team, our national presence and our service offerings," said Dan D'Orazio, CEO, Sage Growth Partners. "I cannot stress enough how fortunate we are to have someone as highly sought after as Christina join our firm. As AI continues to represent general disruption across our industry, Christina's leadership ensures we are not just adapting, but we are leading. Her experience, perspective, and energy will create new opportunities for Sage and the clients who trust us."

Prior to joining Sage, Christina was a strategy and engagement consultant for Amazon One Medical. Previously she held executive and digital leadership roles with Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Optum Health, UnitedHealthcare Group, CVS/Aetna, Hasbro and DuPont.

She is currently pursuing her Doctor of Public Health in Healthcare Leadership at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health. She earned her MBA from the University of Texas and is also a Six Sigma Green Belt in Marketing and Sales. Christina has been featured in several media outlets and is also a published author, having written and launched Healthcare Fandom , which sold out within 72 hours of launch.

"Sage has a 20-year history of excellence driving growth through marketing strategy, research and enablement. With healthcare companies deploying AI at more than twice the rate (2.2x) of the broader economy, this signals Sage's commitment to supporting client growth. What's more, with increased AI deployment comes AI misinformation , further amplifying Sage's role as a trusted partner clients can depend on for innovative and effective solutions," said Speck.

For more information on Sage Growth Partners and their award-winning healthcare strategy , research and marketing capabilities , visit sage-growth.com .

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Press Ganey, LexisNexis, Medecision , ProgenyHealth , Kyruus Health, Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine , Philips Healthcare and Xealth. For more information, visit sage-growth.com .

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

[email protected]

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners