Sage Growth Partners Releases New Industry Report on the Growing Impact of Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia (ADRD)

Survey findings show that healthcare organizations must act now to manage the increasing impact of ADRD, as health plans are unprepared for growing demand and cost of care

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a nationally recognized healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, has released a new report that provides perspectives, findings and insights on the significant impact on healthcare cost of Alzheimer's Disease and related dementia (ADRD).

The new report, Continued Inaction Despite Growing Awareness and the Outsized Cost of Delay on Dementia, is based on findings and survey responses from over 50 senior leaders of health plans and value-based care organizations. The survey was commissioned by Together Senior Health in Fall 2023 and showcases a pattern of inaction that is preventing healthcare organizations from addressing the immense financial, physical and emotional tolls of ADRD, despite awareness of the growing problem.

"Fortunately, healthcare leaders are beginning to recognize the urgency of addressing ADRD and acknowledge that they must develop and enact dementia-specific strategies," said Dan D'Orazio, CEO, Sage Growth Partners. "However, our recent findings show that organizations are surprisingly slow to implement cost-effective and outcome-oriented approaches."

Key findings of the report include:

  • 77% of those surveyed cite ADRD as either a "very" or "highly" urgent priority in need of action, yet only 4% say their organization has a strategy in place today.
  • 70% of health plan and value-based care leaders would be motivated to act if ADRD spending exceeded that of other high-cost conditions.
  • Respondents indicated that rising costs are the highest driving force behind adopting non-pharmaceutical interventions for ADRD.
  • While 69% of respondents are looking for innovative, non-drug interventions, 75% of them indicate plans to rely on existing care management tactics such as referrals to outside support programs.

Throughout the survey, respondents acknowledge the outsized cost, need and urgency of dementia care. However, nearly three-quarters of organizations surveys have not taken action to implement evidence-based and potentially ideal interventions.

"With nearly 7 million people in the United states currently living with Alzheimer's Disease or other dementias, healthcare costs related to these individuals will continue to have a significant impact on payers and families," said Alissa Meade, CEO, Together Senior Health. "As clinical evidence accumulates around the promise of virtual, non-pharmacologic therapies to improve care, reduce the impact of cognitive decline, and lower costs for individuals with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, it is critical that health plan leaders reconsider what's now possible."

The complete copy of the report is available here.

About Sage Growth Partners
Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

About Together Senior Health
Together Senior Health is a brain health company delivering evidence-based solutions to improve quality of life and health outcomes for individuals with Alzheimer's, dementia and cognitive decline. Founded by brain scientists, therapists and changemakers, Together Senior Health's integrated solution combines over a decade of clinical evidence, real-world user experience and engaging community-based programming. The company partners with Medicare Advantage health plans, ACOs and other risk bearing healthcare organizations to provide its tailored solutions and deliver impact. Together Senior Health has received over $8M in grant funding and is collaborating with leading institutions like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to advance new field research in cognitive health. To learn more, visit togetherseniorhealth.com.

