Sage Growth Partners Releases New Patient Safety Report Providing Cross-Sector Insights from Hospitals, Health Systems, Non-Profit Organizations and Technology Companies

National safety leaders discuss patient safety challenges, improvement opportunities
and how best to advance positive changes.

BALTIMORE, October 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a nationally recognized healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, has released a new cross-sector safety report that provides perspectives on hospital patient safety challenges, improvement opportunities and how healthcare organizations can best advance positive changes.

The new report, Leading Through Change: Because Patients Deserve More, offers insights from industry leaders within hospitals, health systems, non-profit organizations, and technology companies.

Featured industry experts include: David Westfall Bates, MD, Medical Director of Clinical and Quality Analysis, Mass General Brigham, and Chief of Internal Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, who co-authored the New England Journal of Medicine SafeCare Study;  Hayley Burgess, PharmD, MBA, BCPP, CPPS, Chief Operating and Chief Clinical Officer, VigiLanz, a clinical surveillance company; Edward Decker, BS, BSN, MHA, RN, CPPS, Associate Vice President of Patient Safety Integration, HCA Healthcare; Rita K. Jew, PharmD, MBA, BCPPS, FASHP, President, Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP); and Michael A.E. Ramsay, MD, FRCA, Chief Executive Officer, Patient Safety Movement Foundation.

"Most of us, our friends, or our family members have had less-than-optimal hospital safety experiences, and too many of us have experienced significant harm due to an avoidable or preventable patient safety event," said Stephanie Kovalick, Chief Strategy Officer, Sage Growth Partners. "While we know that improving patient safety is not easy, we also know that new solutions to the most complex problems are often unearthed through open, honest, and transparent dialogue."

"Preventable safety events are still occurring at alarming rates. Through our involvement and participation in this new report, we are hoping to fuel a new kind of conversation around hospital and ambulatory patient safety, one that features the unique perspectives of safety leaders from across the industry and that results in the healthcare community identifying new and effective ways to improve safety—whether that be a simple change to an established process or the launch of a large-scale initiative," said Dr. Burgess.

Key insights and dialogue points of the report, include:

  • What is the biggest patient safety gain that has occurred in the past decade?
  • How would you characterize the current state of hospital patient safety?
  • How should hospitals be utilizing technology to support patient safety efforts?
  • What are top ways that hospital leaders can help advance safety within their organizations?
  • What will the patient safety environment look like in the next five years?

As an organization with deep roots in many facets of healthcare, SGP chose to develop this new report based on conversations with VigiLanz about the critical need to further elevate a national dialogue around patient safety. For nearly a decade, SGP has researched hospital and patient safety, interviewing hundreds of industry leaders on the topic. While these conversations have revealed that most hospitals are prioritizing patient safety improvements, safety errors and adverse events continue to plague even the best organizations.

"The most exciting thing about hospital safety is that it is ripe for evolution — as long as we continue to openly and honestly discuss challenges and opportunities. We must continue to advance the conversation. The more we can discuss safety and advocate for positive changes, the more we can learn from each other, build upon best practices, and prevent future safety events," said Kovalick.

To download a copy of the report, visit sage-growth.com.

About Sage Growth Partners
Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus, Best Buy Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com

