Sage Growth Partners Releases New Report on How Healthcare Technologies and Services Providers Can Thrive in Competitive Markets

Recent survey indicates most organizations say they are struggling with commercial growth and acquiring new customers in 2023

BALTIMORE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's loud, crowded and confusing healthcare and life sciences market, the challenges to sustainable growth can often be nearly impossible to overcome.

To help industry leaders break successfully through the confusion and continually grow their organizations, Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a nationally recognized healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, has released a new report Sustainable Growth: Charting a Path in Healthcare's Crowded Marketplace.

The report is based on a recent survey that found most organizations are struggling with commercial growth, with nearly three quarters of respondents indicating that gaining new customers is a top priority for the year ahead. Also, 75% of organizations say that commercial growth is as hard, or somewhat harder, than it was last year.

"Despite the many challenges facing healthcare leaders, it is possible to break through the vast array of empty promises and market noise to earn interest, consideration and ultimately, a healthy pipeline of sales opportunities," said Stephanie Kovalick, Chief Strategy Officer, Sage Growth Partners. "Our new report outlines the practical steps that are needed to help develop and implement a go-to-market strategy to engage new customers."

The report also provides in-depth guidance and insight on how to:

  • Understand the market and the competition to drive growth strategy.
  • Challenge assumptions and continually adapt.
  • Know your audience and adapt their perspectives.
  • Show unique value proposition and craft strong product strategies.
  • Build trust and credibility and become an industry thought leader.

"Sustainable growth is challenging, but it doesn't need to be painful or impossible," said Dan D'Orazio, CEO, Sage Growth Partners. "Companies must be clear, honest and humble about what they are offering and why it matters. Once a company has crafted its differentiated position and messaging strategy, it can use an integrated long-term thought leadership campaign to induce demand, advance reputation and accelerate deal cycles."

To access the complete report, please visit sage-growth.com for more information.

About Sage Growth Partners
Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus; Best Buy Health, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com

