Sage Park Guadalupe Earns Great Place to Work® Certification with Watercrest Senior Living Group

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Park Guadalupe proudly announces their certification as a Great Place to Work under the operational management of Watercrest Senior Living Group. Great Place to Work® certification is awarded by the Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights.

Sage Park Guadalupe senior living community celebrates certification as a Great Place to Work under the operational leadership of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Sage Park associates participated in a comprehensive workplace survey evaluating key elements of the employee experience, including trust in leadership, workplace camaraderie, opportunities for growth, and the meaningful impact of their work. This year marks the ninth consecutive year for Watercrest to earn the impressive Great Place to Work® certification. This milestone reflects Watercrest's enduring commitment to cultivating an exceptional workplace culture where associates feel valued, supported, and empowered to make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents and families.

"Achieving Great Place to Work certification for nine consecutive years is a remarkable reflection of our associates and the culture we have built together," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "At Watercrest, we believe that when people feel valued, supported, and inspired by a purpose greater than themselves, extraordinary things happen. Our associates embody our Principles of Service and demonstrate each day what it means to honor our elders through compassionate care and servant leadership."

Great Place to Work research consistently shows that the highest-performing workplaces are built on trust, pride, and connection. Organizations recognized for workplace excellence also demonstrate strong leadership effectiveness, innovation, and long-term sustainability—qualities that continue to define the Watercrest culture.

"Investing in our people creates a positive ripple effect throughout our communities," says Jessica Desjarlais, Director of Associate Experience. "When associates feel appreciated and supported, residents and families experience the very best of who we are."

In Summer 2025, Watercrest Senior Living Group was awarded management of the senior living community formerly known as Juniper Village at Guadalupe Riverfront located in Kerrville, Texas. As of August 1st, Watercrest Senior Living stepped in to provide operational leadership of the community under new management and launched the brand repositioning to Sage Park Guadalupe. This expansion broadened Watercrest Senior Living operations across the Southeast into Texas and included the launch of two additional communities rebranded as Sage Park Austin and Sage Park San Antonio.

Sage Park Guadalupe offers independent living and assisted living residences with a variety of spacious floor plans, and signature programming designed to achieve personal wellness and healthy aging. The community is conveniently located at 135 Plaza Drive; to schedule a tour, contact the community at 830-396-5946.

The Watercrest Senior Living Group certification of Great Place to Work® encompasses all the senior living communities operating under the Watercrest Senior Living umbrella, including Sage Park Senior Living communities, Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care, and LifeBUILT Architecture.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A nine-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group