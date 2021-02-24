Sagent Furthers Latin American Service Footprint - Signs Expanded Repair Partnership With SOLiD

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent, a global provider of communications network equipment, repair solutions and maintenance services, is proud to announce that their partnership with SOLiD, the leader in indoor and outdoor cellular and public safety communications infrastructure, is expanding to include support SOLiD customers in Latin America. Through the partnership, Sagent will now provide expert reverse logistics, repair services, and forward logistics to Mexico, Central America, and South America.

"We've been proudly working as a SOLiD authorized repair partner supporting out of warranty products for North American networks for the past five years," said Sagent CEO Gordon Smith. "We are thrilled that SOLiD has expanded our partnership so that we can begin servicing their customer base in Latin America – delivering the same high-quality repairs, expedited repair cycle times, and proactive customer service solutions. "

Since 2017, Sagent has been providing repair services to SOLiD's customer base across major airports, subways, Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, and government, industrial, and logistics facilities in North America. Sagent was selected as a partner for SOLiD's North American and now Latin American markets because of their strong technical skill set and expertise on RF equipment, fast repair cycle times, and high achievement of service level agreement metrics.

As one of only two global repair partners, Sagent continues to be an important component to SOLiD's customer service and product life cycle support.

"Since the inception of our partnership, Sagent has provided a valuable service to our mutual customers by performing out of warranty repair on SOLiD DAS platforms in the U.S.," said Scott Deweese, Sr. VP of Sales at SOLiD. "Given the success we've experienced working with Sagent, we're looking forward to expanding our relationship into Latin America."

For more information about Sagent's repair services, please visit https://sagent.net/network-services/repair/.

About Sagent

Sagent helps customers lower the total cost of network ownership and risk of downtime. When there is a need to repair, reuse, replace, or resell network equipment, network operators get the advanced business analytics and network support services required to make the best decisions possible. Sagent takes a nothing-to-hide approach—no hidden data, no hidden risks, and no hidden agenda—so customers finally know what their network knows. That's why companies in over 80 countries have turned to Sagent since 2001. Today we serve thousands of tier-one telcos, cable MSOs, Fortune 500s, and even the OEMs themselves, and our 130,000-square-foot facility ships more than two million parts per year. For more information about Sagent please visit Sagent.net.

About SOLiD

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public-safety communications at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues. From the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, and universities, professional and college sports venues, government, industrial and logistics facilities, SOLiD's modular solutions scale to every challenge. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best in class solutions with ALLIANCE 5G DAS, RocketWAVE 5G mmWave repeaters, Infinity Access optical fronthaul and backhaul, and SURF Open RAN (O-RAN) networks. For more information about SOLiD please visit www.solid.com/us.

SOURCE Sagent

