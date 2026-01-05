Sagent Appoints Chris Marshall CEO To Deploy Dara Mortgage Servicing Platform At Scale

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagent, a leading provider of mortgage servicing technology, today announced the appointment of its board Chairman Chris Marshall as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5.

Marshall, a top mortgage, banking, and fintech leader, along with Sagent's best-in-class team of mortgage servicing and fintech specialists, will work closely with customers and prospects of all sizes, including many of America's top mortgage servicers, to implement Sagent's revolutionary end-to-end Dara platform at scale. Marshall will retain his role as Sagent board Chairman. Current CEO Geno Paluso will become Sagent Vice Chairman and serve as a senior advisor during the leadership transition.

Dara by Sagent delivers a first-of-its-kind cloud native, real time, end-to-end servicing platform to the $14.6 trillion U.S. mortgage servicing sector with one root system that unifies data and AI-integrated user experience across the entire core, consumer, and default servicing lifecycle.

"As a Sagent board leader since 2022, my primary focus has been to ensure Sagent had world-class leaders like Geno Paluso, and the long-term resources needed to build the industry's top mortgage servicing technology team and platform," said Sagent board Chairman and new CEO Chris Marshall. "We've been extremely fortunate to have Geno's leadership during the build phase of Dara, and as we move into the implementation phase, our team's world-class technology and innovation skills will help ensure Sagent customers and prospects experience the highest levels of customer delight."

During Marshall's leadership career, he's served as Vice Chairman and President of Mr. Cooper, helping it grow into America's largest mortgage servicer. He also served in top executive roles at Ally Bank, Fifth Third Bank, and Bank of America, helping shape them into market leaders.

Marshall will run day-to-day Sagent operations with the Sagent executive team, and work closely with Paluso during the leadership transition.

Dara by Sagent delivers the mortgage industry's biggest innovation overhaul in decades by addressing these top priorities for servicers: lower operational costs, real-time compliance, open-API ecosystem, fully unified data, and world-class AI-integrated experiences for business and consumer users.

Sagent is a leading provider of mortgage servicing technology solutions, empowering servicers to streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and improve profitability. Sagent's Dara platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools and technologies to address the evolving needs of the mortgage servicing industry. Visit sagent.com to learn more.

