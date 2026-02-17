Sagepath Reply Named Optimizely's 2025 North America Solution Partner of the Year

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagepath Reply, a digital experience consultancy part of the Reply Group, announced today that it has been recognized as Optimizely's 2025 North America Solution Partner of the Year. This distinction honors the team that consistently delivers measurable business impact, drives exceptional customer satisfaction, and demonstrates deep, cross-platform expertise across the Optimizely ecosystem leveraging Optimizely One, Optimizely's integrated digital experience suite and Opal, Optimizely's platform for marketers to create, govern and scale AI agents.

Optimizely's annual Partner Awards program recognizes top-performing partners across its network. In North America, the program evaluates more than 200 partners and includes five award categories, honoring organizations that play a pivotal role in shaping outcomes for mutual customers and the broader digital experience community. Within this year's North America Partner Awards, Sagepath Reply was named "Solution Partner of the Year", an award recognizing partners that deliver measurable customer outcomes through AI-driven experience programs and successful Optimizely One and Opal platform implementations.

Working closely with clients, Sagepath Reply supports organizations in implementing Optimizely One, combining digital and AI strategy, experience design, custom integrations, continuous optimization, and analytics to design and deliver seamless customer journeys. This also includes deep expertise in leveraging Opal, Optimizely's AI platform designed to help marketing teams build, manage, and scale AI-driven experiences, to enhance personalization, content performance, and experimentation across channels.

Recent projects include implementations of Optimizely One for global brands in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, and construction equipment industries, supporting their digital experience and personalization initiatives across key customer segments.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to helping organizations unlock the full potential of digital customer experience (CX) and personalization. Our partnership with Optimizely is about more than just technology; it's about engineering growth," said Victoria Greendyke, Partner at Sagepath Reply. "By combining our CX competencies, deep technical rigor and advanced AI capabilities, we ensure our clients aren't just implementing a platform, but are gaining a competitive engine that evolves with the market. The award underscores our team's ability to deliver measurable outcomes through innovative solutions and a strong partnership with the Optimizely team."

This recognition further strengthens Sagepath Reply's industry recognition, following its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Strategic Website Agencies .

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Sagepath Reply

Sagepath Reply is an AI-native digital experience consultancy that helps enterprises design, build, and optimize digital solutions that deliver real business impact. With expertise in strategy, design, technology, and analytics, the firm partners with clients to drive measurable growth through data-driven digital experiences. www.sagepath-reply.com

Optimizely

Optimizely is a leading digital experience platform that enables teams to run experiments, deliver personalized content and commerce, and optimize customer experiences across web, mobile, and other channels. Optimizely's Opal solution is a market leader in AI-enabled marketing operations. Its platform empowers organizations to innovate confidently and improve digital outcomes at scale. www.optimizely.com

