Sagicor Life Insurance Company and Vida Life Announce Partnership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagicor® Life Insurance Company (Sagicor) and Vida Life™ (Vida) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership. Sagicor's products and industry-leading Accelewriting® underwriting process combined with Vida's insights in creating a quality bi-lingual experience will allow both companies to provide a new, innovative life insurance purchasing experience. Together, they will provide individuals with the opportunity to purchase insurance products that will protect them, help them to grow, and allow them to give back to their communities.

"This partnership supports Sagicor's continued commitment to innovative life insurance products that are easily accessible to our family, friends, and neighbors," said Bart Catmull, President and Chief Operating Officer. "With Vida's advanced relationships in the Hispanic community and Sagicor's solutions, we have a unique opportunity to continue to provide growth and protection to our customers in a very under-served market."

James Juarez, Vida Co-Founder and CEO, echoed a similar sentiment regarding Sagicor's rich history of providing great products to the Hispanic community.

"They met the criteria we were looking for in a partner — a full-service life insurance company, a history of trustworthiness and strength, and a commitment to offering customers world-class service with integrity and value. Coming from a multicultural background, we felt that this partnership would help ensure wealth and prosperity in the Hispanic community as well as all cultures."

Designed to Give Individuals Flexible and Affordable Term Life Protection

The Sagicor-Vida partnership offers individuals a straightforward way to protect their families through a direct-to-consumer mobile insurance platform.

Easy Online Application: Get a personalized quote, apply online, and receive a decision in minutes.

Get a personalized quote, apply online, and receive a decision in minutes. No Medical Exam 1 Required: Answer a few simple health questions online.

Answer a few simple health questions online. Quick Benefit Payout: Benefits are typically paid out quickly and are income tax-free. 2

Benefits are typically paid out quickly and are income tax-free. Guaranteed Rate and Coverage for the Life of the Policy: Coverage and rates are locked for the life of the policy as long as all scheduled payments are made.

Coverage and rates are locked for the life of the policy as long as all scheduled payments are made. Affordable Protection for 10, 15, or 20 Years: Up to $1,000,000 in term life insurance coverage.3

While every family situation is unique, both Sagicor and Vida remain focused on providing solutions to meet various individual needs. "By protecting what matters most, families can grow financially and give back to their heritage," said Mr. Juarez.

"Over the last couple of months, we've all experienced a level of uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mr. Catmull. "And in the midst of this chaos, Sagicor has provided stability and comfort to help protect the ones you love most. I'm confident that we will continue to make a difference through this partnership."



About Sagicor Life Insurance Company

Sagicor Life Insurance Company is a full-service life insurance company that helps clients make wise financial decisions today to ensure they're protected tomorrow. Sagicor is licensed in 45 states and the District of Columbia and is rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company (4th best out of 16 possible ratings), affirmed as of October 14, 2019.

Sagicor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (SFCL).4 Founded in 1840, SFCL is one of the oldest insurance groups in the Americas, with operations in 21 countries mainly in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Sagicor is committed to offering customers world-class service with integrity and value. To learn more about Sagicor, visit Sagicor.com .

About Vida Insurance

Vida Life™ is an insurtech founded in 2019 focused on selling mobile-accessible life insurance and savings products aimed at helping the 60 million plus Hispanics in the U.S to leverage their $1.4 trillion dollar buying power. To learn more about Vida, visit GetVidaLife.com .

