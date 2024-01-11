Sagis Selects Gestalt's Industry Award Winning PathFlow

Revolutionizing their Pathology Services, Sagis Adopts Digital Pathology and AI

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt announces the addition of Sagis Diagnostics to their customer roster. Recognizing the evolving landscape of healthcare technology, Sagis has embraced a transformative approach to their pathology services and has added digital pathology to their strategy. Gestalt's industry leading, award-winning platform will be implemented for use in clinical and academic workflows, to include integrated artificial intelligence algorithms.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Sagis aims to streamline the diagnostic process and enhance overall efficiency. The advantages of transitioning to digital pathology for the company include reducing operational costs and delays related to courier services and enabling real-time collaboration and access to patient cases for pathologists in various locations.

"We believe that digital pathology is not just a technological upgrade but a strategic move towards a more sustainable and efficient future. By partnering with Gestalt, we aim to provide our pathologists with a state-of-the-art platform that aligns with our commitment to excellence," said Lynn Brock, COO at Sagis. "The thorough evaluation of various vendors led us to select Gestalt as the preferred partner. Through an exhaustive comparison of features, applications, and a detailed matrix analysis, Gestalt emerged as the vendor that best met our requirements, ticking off all the crucial aspects in clinical, research, and educational domains. This decision aligns with our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in healthcare."

The decision to embrace digital pathology was driven by several key factors. Initially, Sagis recognized significant cost-saving potential by eliminating the need for daily courier services to multiple cities in Texas, while also addressing challenges posed by weather conditions and unforeseen disruptions.

Furthermore, Sagis sought to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to empower pathologists and optimize diagnostic processes. The integration of AI allows for the pre-screening of specimens before pathologists begin their workday, ensuring a prioritized and efficient diagnostic workflow.

A crucial aspect of this shift is the ability to attract and retain pathologists in an ever-shrinking pool of talent. The flexibility offered by digital pathology allows pathologists to work remotely, eliminating the need for relocation. This not only addresses the current challenges in hiring pathologists but also positions Sagis as an innovative and attractive employer in the healthcare sector.

Gestalt COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa-Jean Clifford says, "This shift represents a significant milestone in Sagis's commitment to delivering high-quality pathology services while embracing the opportunities presented by digital innovation. We are proud to work with innovative laboratories like Sagis who have a broad vision for expansion and use of technology and the positive impact this transition will have on patient care, as well as the broader healthcare ecosystem."

About Gestalt Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks, allowing them to focus on their expertise – providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter.

About Sagis Sagis is an entirely physician-led pathology group backed by a CLIA and CAP-accredited histology lab located in the heart of Houston, Texas. With board-certified and subspecialty-trained pathologists always within reach, we deliver the highest quality services to physicians, physician groups, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals. Our commitment to quality and excellence is built upon our expertise and the utilization of the latest diagnostic tools. Providing accurate, prompt, and clear diagnoses in a personal and customizable manner, we prioritize our referring physicians' needs. As a patient-centric facility, we strive to deliver the best medical care possible.

*Research use only unless following CAP guidelines for LDT. CE-IVD certified for use in Europe.

SOURCE Gestalt Diagnostics