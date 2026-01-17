Sagora Senior Living Leader Christal Hoffman Named to Women We Admire's Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2026

FORT WORTH, Texas , Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce its Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2026, recognizing influential women who are shaping the future of healthcare through leadership, innovation, and service. Sagora Senior Living is proud to share that Christal Hoffman, CADDCT, CDP, Vice President of Corporate Operations, has been named among this distinguished group of healthcare leaders.

Christal Hoffman, CADDCT, CDP, Vice President of Corporate Operations, Sagora Senior Living

The Women We Admire Top 50 list highlights women whose work is driving meaningful progress across the healthcare industry. Hoffman's recognition reflects her unwavering dedication to senior living operations, her commitment to residents and team members, and her passion for elevating standards of care across the communities she serves.

When asked about receiving this honor, Hoffman shared, "I am incredibly humbled to be recognized among so many inspiring women leaders in healthcare. This recognition is not just a reflection of my work, but of the many dedicated teams I have the privilege of working alongside every day. The opportunities to improve and strengthen senior living are endless, and I look forward to continuing this important work—always focused on enhancing the lives of residents and improving senior living for all."

In her role as Vice President of Corporate Operations, Hoffman plays a key role in supporting Sagora Senior Living communities nationwide, helping drive operational excellence while keeping residents at the heart of every decision. Her leadership exemplifies Sagora's resident-first philosophy and ongoing commitment to quality, compassion, and innovation in senior living.

"We are beyond proud of Christal and this well-deserved recognition," said Sagora Senior Living leadership. "Her heart for senior living, strategic mindset, and dedication to both residents and team members make her a true leader and an inspiration across our organization."

To view the full Women We Admire article, visit: Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare for 2026.

About Sagora Senior Living

Sagora Senior Living operates senior living communities across the United States, offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care with a resident-first philosophy focused on connection, purpose, and exceptional service.

