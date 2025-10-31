Sagrada Familia: First Part of the Cross Is Placed on the Tower of Jesus Christ

With the placement of the lower arm, the Tower of Jesus Christ now reaches a height of 162.91 meters

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Basílica de la Sagrada Família has entered a historic new phase in its long journey toward completion. Today, the first part of the cross atop the Tower of Jesus Christ has been placed, signaling the start of the final phase of construction of the temple's central and tallest tower.

The lower arm of the cross, measuring 7.25 meters and weighing 24 tons, was carefully positioned on the tower's summit. It arrived last July in four separate panels, which were assembled on a work platform above the main nave, 54 meters high, for glazing, stonework and interior finishing.

Designed with double-twist geometry, the cross transitions from a square base to an octagonal upper section. Its exterior features white glazed ceramic and glass. The materials were chosen for their luminosity and resistance to atmospheric conditions. When fully assembled, the cross will stand 17 meters tall—about the height of a five-story building—and span 13.5 meters wide.

Placing the lower arm represents a significant milestone in the construction of the Tower of Jesus Christ. This tower, the tallest of the central group, is the symbolic and architectural centerpiece of the Sagrada Família, reflecting Antoni Gaudí's original vision of a spiritual ascent culminating in light.

The inauguration of the tower take place in June 2026, coinciding with the centenary of architect Antoni Gaudí's death. The Sagrada Família will host a series of special events and public celebrations leading up to the inauguration. To view the full program of activities, visit: sagradafamilia2026.org.

Editor's note: Video and photos of the placing of the f irst part of the cross on the Tower of Jesus Christ can be downloaded here: https://tinyurl.com/SagradaFamilia-GMG-103025

