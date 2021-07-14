Sahale Snacks Bean + Nut Mixes Enchant Taste Buds with Old-World Tastes

"Blending the delicious flavors and textures inspired by two regions known for their culinary delights just made sense for our latest snacking experience," said Caroline Bredemus, Sahale Snacks Brand Manager. "Using thoughtfully sourced ingredients and unique spices, Sahale Snacks Bean + Nut Snack Mixes offer a wholesome snack-time escape that's anything but ordinary."

White Cheddar Black Pepper

A classic dish made with decadent cheese and subtle notes of black pepper, Cacio e Pepe, discovered in a Roman trattoria, was the inspiration behind the Sahale Snacks White Cheddar Black Pepper Bean + Nut Snack Mix. The mix includes 6g of protein per serving and features a blend of roasted chickpeas, fava beans and puffed brown rice delicately mixed with white cheddar cheese. Dry-roasted cashews and pepitas are topped with a touch of black pepper to round out this delectable, savory snack.

Creole

A trip to New Orleans is incomplete without experiencing the rich mélange of smells and flavors of the Big Easy's iconic French Market District. Sahale Snacks Creole Bean + Nut Snack Mix blends vibrant herbs and spices to make roasted chickpeas and fava beans deliciously bold with a touch of heat and contains 5g of protein per serving. Dry-roasted pecans and peanuts, pepitas, crisped brown rice and diced bell peppers add even more layers without any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Sahale Snacks Bean + Nut Snack Mixes are carefully crafted and thoughtfully sourced to create a Beyond Ordinary®, plant-based, snacking experience. The mixes are available in 1.25oz. grab and go single serving pouches, and convenient 4oz. resealable pouches.

Sahale Snacks® was founded in Seattle in 2003 by Josh Schroeter and Edmond Sanctis. After climbing Mt. Rainier and enduring days of uninspiring trail mix and energy bars, the two friends set out to create healthy, convenient, great-tasting snacks ideal for taking on the go or stashing away for the perfect snack moment.Pronounced "Sa-HA-lee," our goal is to create snacks so delicious and wholesome, you'll always be inspired to go Beyond Ordinary®.

