Sahlen Packing Co. Smokehouse Hot Dogs Now Available at Bashas'

Over its 150-year history, Sahlen Packing Co. has ensured the highest quality meat product for retailers, foodservice operators, and families across the country. This heritage of quality and freshness spans the entire Sahlen product line, including Polish and Italian sausages, a variety of deli meats, and the flagship Smokehouse Tender Casing Hot Dogs, which Bashas' customers can begin purchasing, grilling, and enjoying for themselves.

Now a five-generation family business and sharing a similar family-owned and operated mission as Bashas', Sahlen Packing Co. has increased its national distribution and consumer demand thanks to a company-wide commitment to quality food production practices, active community outreach initiatives and strong relationship-building with retailers.

Sahlen's VP of Marketing, Kenneth Voelker, on the new product offering at Bashas', "We couldn't be more excited to provide the Southwest with a premium hot dog they deserve. We believe that no matter a customer's familiarity with Sahlen's Hot Dogs, all it takes is one taste to create a lifelong loyalist. And we look forward to doing just that with the introduction of our Smokehouse Tender Casing Hot Dogs at Bashas' locations."

Sahlen's Smokehouse Tender Casing Pork & Beef and Beef Hot Dogs are crafted with only the freshest, gluten-free ingredients, a savory blend of Smokehouse seasoning, and wrapped in a specialty Tender Casing giving each hot dog a signature snap. Both Sahlen's Smokehouse Hot Dogs added to Bashas' supermarkets are perfect for grilling, pan-frying, and broiling, making them the perfect addition to any backyard BBQ or a mid-week meal that's just as easy to make as it is satisfying to eat.

For more information on the products and history of Sahlen Packing Co., please visit sahlen.com.

For further information on Bashas', your Arizona hometown grocer, and to find a location offering the new Sahlen's Smokehouse Pork & Beef and Beef Hot Dogs closest to you, please visit bashas.com.

