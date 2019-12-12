Sai Life Sciences Announces Sai Nxt, an Initiative to Transform the Organization into a New Generation CDMO

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), today announced Sai Nxt, an organization-wide initiative aimed at transforming the company into a new generation CDMO. Guided by the insights and feedback from its customers, the company is investing upwards of US $ 150 million over the period between 2019 and 2023 as a part of Sai Nxt, with a focus on three key areas –

People & culture Processes & automation Infrastructure & scientific capabilities

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences said, "Sai Nxt marks a transformative phase in our journey. Our growth over the years has essentially been driven by our scientific capabilities and customer focus. Raising the bar further, Sai Nxt will help us better serve the growing demand from global innovator pharma and biotech companies for speed and flexibility, with an assurance of compliance and dependability."

Built on the foundation of partnership, Sai Life Sciences has grown to become one of India's most trusted CDMOs. Coinciding with the completion of 20 years since its inception, Sai Nxt is the transformative lever aimed to propel the organization in the next phase of its growth.

Sai Nxt initiatives (illustrative)

1. People & Culture: Expanding scientific talent pool, inducting top-notch global scientific and leadership talent, role-based integrated online training, shop floor transformation, nurturing culture of excellence

2. Processes & Automation: Process simplification, strengthening governance systems, electronic manufacturing records, IT systems integration, foundation for seamless data capture across operations, leveraging latest technologies (RPA, IOT, AI / ML, AR/ VR) for innovation and intelligence

3. Infrastructure & Capabilities: Biology lab in Cambridge (MA, USA), Process R&D lab in Manchester (UK), Integrated Discovery and Development campus, expanded suite of technology platforms, early phase delivery facility, flexible manufacturing with 2.5x capacity, advanced safety & quality systems

Through Sai Nxt, the company aims to significantly expand and upgrade its R&D and manufacturing facilities, deepen scientific & technological capabilities, strengthen automation and data systems, and above all raise the bar for safety, quality and customer focus.

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CDMO driven by a vision to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025. It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, accelerating the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules. A pure-play CDMO, Sai Life Sciences has served a diverse set of NCE development programs, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. Today, it works with 7 of the top 10 large pharma companies, as well as several small and mid-sized pharma & biotech companies. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. www.sailife.com

SOURCE Sai Life Sciences