SAI360 Drives ESG Efficacy, Compliance and Reporting with 2022 Launch Two

SAI360 announces new capabilities to help companies manage ESG performance

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI360, the only cloud-first integrated risk management platform with a full suite of capabilities across GRC, Ethics and Compliance Learning, and EHS and Sustainability, today announces new capabilities in its latest release to help companies manage ESG performance with unified compliance and reporting.

ESG is more important than ever when it comes to customer, employee, regulator and investor relations. Data-driven and auditable ESG is built on a foundation of policies that support an ethical approach to business as well as managing environmental, health and safety concerns. Accurate data collection and controls help show that you know your organization's impact on the world.

"It is no longer enough to simply have an environmental, social, governance policy," said Peter Granat, SAI360 CEO. "Organizations must be able to properly execute and report on these key performance indicators to demonstrate progress toward ESG priorities. Doing the right thing is deeply important to all stakeholders."

"SAI360 sets itself apart from competitors with deep experience and solutions that drive performance in achieving ESG goals. Our newest release includes improved, connected capabilities for risk, process, metrics, compliance and third-party management," said Anton Lissone, Chief Technology Officer for SAI360.

Here's what is new and improved with SAI360's 2022 Launch Two.

Operationalizing ESG with SAI360

SAI360's depth of expertise in the three pillars of governance, risk and compliance (GRC), ethics and compliance learning, as well as environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) management provides an unparalleled approach to addressing ESG reporting requirements.

Risk Management: Track, assess and control ESG risks and priorities

Process Management: Operationalize ESG processes and procedures with automated workflows

Metrics Management and Disclosure Reporting: Streamlined, audit-ready, and scalable data collection and centralized reporting of all ESG metrics and goals

Compliance Management: Monitor regulations and automate ESG compliance

Third-Party Management: Third-Party ESG due diligence and management

SAI360 continues to invest in enhancing and innovating its platform, technology and learning solutions to support the risk management needs of a continually changing business and regulatory landscape. Additional SAI360 platform updates include:

Best-practice SAI360 GRC module for Internal Audit for independent assurance that business is under control

Enhanced tools for collaboration and annotation, web-based import and translation management

Tools for SAI360 Healthcare GRC to manage disclosures, including conflicts of interest, gifts and hospitality reporting

Enhanced Incident Management solutions for rapid response to key ESG-themed incidents including patient data privacy, ethics and compliance and fraud, waste and abuse

Interactive Procedural Walkthrough for SAI360 EHS&S to enhance safety engagement across the entire workforce

Process safety improvements with enhanced Permit To Work (PTW) and New Lock Out Tag Out (LOTO) modules

SAI360 Learning's new Code of Conduct training program aligns to 12 ESG-forward topics, which can be configured to suit organizational risk topics over a three-year rollout

SAI360 Learning's Pharmaceutical Compliance Essentials, a unique and global collection designed for the specific social and governance compliance training needs of the pharmaceutical industry

About SAI360

SAI360 is a leading provider of Risk, Learning, EHS, and Sustainability software. Our cloud-first platform contains flexible, scalable, and configurable modules for a better vantage point on risk management. Our unified approach to risk management is what sets us apart, helping organizations across the globe manage risk, create trust, and achieve business resilience for over 25 years.

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, SAI360 operates across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. Discover more at SAI360.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and request a demo to see the platform in action.

