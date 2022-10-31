SAI360 Expands ESG Software and Learning Solutions with 2023 Release One

Latest release reflects SAI360's commitment to help companies operationalize ESG initiatives

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As pressure mounts for organizations to establish and meet tangible Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) milestones, SAI360's newest market release demonstrates the critical role digital technology is playing.

"Today we are launching a new suite of software and learning tools, further expanding our capabilities to help companies implement, operationalize and report on ESG initiatives," shares Peter Granat, SAI360's CEO. "Regardless of where customers are on their ESG journey, whether they have had a strategy in place for years or are just getting started, SAI360 has a solution."

Highlights of SAI360's 2023 Release One include:

Supply chain management tools that streamline ESG data collection for accurate and timely analysis and reporting

Centralized management of third party ESG training

Enhanced learning portal featuring multi-language ESG course catalog

Advanced self-service analytics capabilities for Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHS&S) users to better manage ESG-related performance

IT risk management enhancements including a pre-configured healthcare-specific module for Governance Risk Compliance (GRC)

"ESG requires full 360-degree situational and contextual awareness of an organization's GRC, Ethics, and EHS&S," shares Michael Rasmussen, GRC expert and pundit at advisory firm GRC 20/20. "Today's dynamic ESG risk and regulatory environment means organizations need real-time insight across GRC, Ethics, EHS&S, and even privacy and cybersecurity, to be resilient in an ESG context and agile as they strive to maintain the integrity of their ESG commitments across the extended enterprise. This focus of SAI360 brings all of these streams together to deliver on ESG in today's dynamic, distributed, and disrupted business environment."

David Metcalfe, CEO of research and advisory firm Verdantix predicts, "The number and complexity of ESG disclosures is only going to increase. In order to keep up, organizations need to define and operationalize their ESG strategy across the enterprise to include EHS, sustainability, and risk management."

With today's product launch and ongoing ESG-focused projects in the pipeline, Granat says he is confident that as ESG disclosure requirements increase, SAI360 will be at the forefront, just as they have for the last 25 years.

Additional information about SAI360's new capabilities can be found at sai360.com.

About SAI360

SAI360 is a leading ESG cloud provider connecting GRC, EHS, Sustainability and Learning. Our SAI360 platform streamlines workflow and drives outcomes through flexible, scalable, and configurable modules. Our integrated approach sets us apart, helping organizations thrive, create trust, understand their impact, and achieve resilience for over 25 years. SAI360 is headquartered in Chicago, with operations and customers across the globe. Discover more at sai360.com.

Media Contact:

Naomi L Phaneuf

919-800-7501

[email protected]

SOURCE SAI360